A series of brush fires in rural Chase and Lyon Counties was deliberately set, authorities said Thursday.
“I considered it arson right off the bat,” Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker said. “They were too coincidental.”
The fires started in Chase County around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Dorneker said the first one erupted about a half-mile east of Elmdale on a lake road.
“As soon as they got that put out, they went back to town. Then we had another one at milepost 326 on (U.S.) 50,” Dorneker said.
A third fire then was reported east of Strong City at milepost 328, Dorneker said. A fourth fire developed shortly after that on a nearby county road.
“We had the trucks in the barn by noon,” Dorneker said, meaning the damage was small. He estimated the total amount of burned land there was in the neighborhood of two football fields.
“We had grass trucks out already,” Dorneker said. “We were able to respond pretty quick.”
But the possible arson bug wasn't finished. Lyon County crews handled at least seven brush fires during the afternoon and evening, most of them between 12:15-1:15 p.m. west of Emporia.
Dorneker added it's not clear exactly how the fires in Chase County were set. No one was injured and no buildings damaged by the fires.
The Kansas Fire Marshal's office now is helping authorities with the investigation.
“It's still really early, but we're saying they're all connected,” Julie Bronaugh with the Fire Marshal's office in Topeka said Thursday.
Bronaugh encouraged anyone with information about the fires to contact Lyon County Crime Stoppers. The phone number for anonymous tips is 620-342-2273, or online at P3tips.com or the P3 app.
The Chase County Sheriff's Office number for offering information is 620-273-6313. Tips also can be left with the state by dialing 1-800-KS-CRIME.
