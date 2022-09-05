A Madison teenager and two adults are under arrest after an alleged threat was made against a school.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook Monday that the unidentified 15-year-old posted a threat on social media Saturday which included a picture of a firearm.
“A pellet gun, believed to be the same gun posted on social media, was recovered” through a search, the Sheriff's Office said. FBI personnel were involved at some point.
That search of the teen's home also led to the arrest of “two adult residents of the home... on unrelated drug distribution charges,” the statement added. The adults also were not named.
The teen now is in juvenile detention on criminal threat charges.
The statement did not specify if the teen threatened any schools in the Madison-Virgil School District. USD 386 had no online comment about the case Monday afternoon.
