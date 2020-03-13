DODGE CITY – Coach Jesse Nelson has coached more than 40 years with Olpe. The state’s all-time winningest coach with over 900 wins, Nelson has always liked having at least two post players.
This season, Olpe has a pair of rarities. The Eagles don’t have any starter above 5-foot-7. As well, Olpe has just one senior, Neleh Davis, a key four-year player.
Still, Olpe has again posted an undefeated season. On Thursday, the Eagles defeated Norwich, 59-43, in the Class 1A quarterfinals at Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena. The third-seeded Eagles are 26-0. Norwich, the No. 6 seed, dropped to 22-4.
Olpe, which starts five guards, forced 22 Norwich turnovers, ran the floor effectively and held a 28-0 edge in points off turnovers.
“This group of kids came in knowing that we had some weaknesses that way,” Nelson said. “And we have just done a great job of playing together and doing the things that we had to do in order to win some games. This group has got a good basketball IQ.”
Olpe will complete the fourth perfect season in Nelson’s tenure. The other three came in 1981, ’10 and ’11 and yielded state titles. This time, the season ends after Thursday.
Several hours after Olpe’s game, the KSHSAA announced the rest of the state tournaments were cancelled because of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus. Around 9:30 p.m., Davis, daughter of longtime Olpe assistant coach Carolyn Davis, posted a Twitter message that echoed many athletes’ thoughts.
“Tonight I played my last high school basketball game without even knowing it,” she wrote. “I feel robbed of what my senior season could’ve been.”
This follows the cancellation/suspension of many professional sports leagues and the NCAA tournaments. All of the KSHSAA quarterfinal games from all six sites concluded Wednesday and Thursday.
Jeremy Holaday, KSHSAA assistant executive director, was at Dodge City on Thursday. He cited that government agencies, including the governor’s office, had declared Kansas “a state of emergency.”
“Just the growing escalation of the situation,” Holaday said. “Just felt that it was the right choice to go ahead and conclude the tournament after the quarterfinal round.”
Olpe has had at least two seniors every year from 2009-10. That included six in ’11-12, four multiple seasons and five last winter in a group that included standout 5-10 forward Emma Miller. Four of the seniors last winter were key seniors. The 5-7 Davis, an 1,000-point career scorer, was the only junior in ’18-19.
“My mom has coached me since forever,” Davis said. “So I have just gotten used to it. During games, she is not really my mom. She is coach Davis, so it’s been really great being able to do this with her.”
This winter, Olpe has five players who averaged 10 and 14 points a contest. On Thursday, Juniors Macy Smith and Maya Bishop each tallied 14 points. Junior Marley Heins had 12. Davis scored 10.
“We are definitely trying to push the pace a lot just because we do have a lot of guards on our team,” Smith said. “And not too much size, so pushing the pace really helps us out a lot.”
Nelson said Davis has improved “even more so” since Christmas. Nelson labeled Davis’ overall game “a lot better,” notably defensively.
“I don’t really care if I don’t score,” Davis said. “It just matters if we keep going and doing what we do best.”
Olpe led 11-7 after the first quarter and 28-19 at halftime. In the third quarter, Davis didn’t score, but the Eagles extended their lead to 49-34. Overall, junior Avery Rosenhagen paced Norwich with 17 points.
“We have to do a lot of things so different,” Nelson said. “We can’t pound it in on anybody like we used to. And so we have had to go to doing a lot of other things, and these kids have bought into it. And that’s the big thing. They have bought into the things that we have had to do.”
In the third quarter, Smith had a steal for a fast-break layup and 32-22 advantage with 6 minutes, 35 seconds left. Smith’s sister, Colleen, was the point guard when Olpe took state runner-up to Hanover three years ago.
“She is just one of those players that you can depend on,” Nelson said. “She will make some mistakes along the way, but they will be mistakes because she is playing so gosh darn hard. She plays very intelligently.
“I give my point guards a lot of responsibility,” he added. “She never tries to get rid of it. She will take all of it you give her. (She) never tries to blame anybody else. She’s a prototypical point guard, and I have had a long group of nice guards, too, and I’d put her up there with the best.”
At the 3-minute mark, Bishop went full court after she stole the ball and tallied a layup.
“She is a post player, but she is not really a post player,” Davis said. “So seeing her morph into that role has been really good.”
Around 90 seconds later, Heins had a steal that led to a transition basket. Olpe would have faced Centralia in the state semifinals. However, the season for the Eagles – and all the final four teams – has ended.
“We knew that we were going to have to play faster than other people this season in order to survive and advance,” Davis said.
Norwich 7 12 15 9 – 43
Olpe 11 17 21 10 – 59
Norwich (22-4): Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Avery Rosenhagen 6-6 3-5 17, Scott-Welch 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle 2-5 1-3 5, Hibbs 1-1 0-1 2, Kelly 0-1 0-2 0, Durr 2-4 0-1 4, Poe 4-7 0-0 8, Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0, Gosch 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 17-33 6-12 43.
Olpe (26-0): Macy Smith 6-9 0-2 14, Steffes 0-0 0-0 0, Fritts 0-0 0-0 0, Neleh Davis 4-8 2-2 10, Marley Heins 3-9 6-6 12, Maya Bishop 6-10 2-2 14, Fisher 3-7 3-7 9, Scheve 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, M. Broyles 0-0 0-0 0, L. Broyles 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals – 22-45 10-12 59.
3-point goals – Norwich 3-7 (Rosenhagen 2-2, Kyle 1-3, Poe 0-1); Olpe 5-19 (Smith 2-3, Davis 0-3, Heins 0-3, Bishop 0-3, Fisher 3-7). Fouls – Norwich 14, Olpe 13. Technical fouls – none. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – Norwich 22, Olpe 9.
