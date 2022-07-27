The seventh annual USD 252 Honor Flight Golf Scramble is fast approaching, and it will be held at a new location this year.
After being held at Madison Golf Club for the past six years, the scramble will take place at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course this year. The event will take place on August 27 with registration beginning at 8 am. The shotgun start is 9 am and the cost is $260 per team.
“We decided to change it up this year to accommodate more teams and try a different course out for the event,” said Megan McGuire, Olpe Student Guardian Coordinator and organizer of the event. “We have had a waiting list of teams the past few years. Both the Madison and Emporia communities have supported our program tremendously.”
McGuire noted that they needed to cap the scramble at 18 to 20 teams, but are able to accommodate 30 teams this year.
“The scramble has been a huge success,” McGuire said. “We have had a waiting list of up to eight teams trying to get into the tournament. It has been supported well by the communities. Many local businesses and individuals are hole sponsors and/or raffle prize donors.”
The Honor Flight Network is “a national network of independent Hubs working together to honor our nation’s veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C., a trip many of our veterans may not otherwise be able to take,” according to its website. The USD 252 program is unique as they are a student hub, and its veterans are paired with student guardians to go on the trip.
The idea to host a scramble seven years ago began with the suggestion of a veteran, McGuire recalled. She is grateful for the suggestion and for everyone who has helped make this event as successful as it is.
“I had never done anything like this before and enlisted a lot of help,” McGuire said. “Jane Linhart, Gary Kile and Dee Elliott from the Madison Golf Club helped me get it off the ground. Marcus Erkel of the Emporia Municipal Golf Course has been a wealth of knowledge as well. It really took off and has been a big success ever since. We are lucky to have individuals who really back what we do with this program and are willing to help in any way.
“I would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who donate not to just the golf scramble, but to our program in general. It continues to amaze me trip after trip the support that we get from our communities for our veterans. I encourage all veterans to submit an application to go with us to DC! You deserve it.”
If you are interested in registering or donating, you can reach out to McGuire at 620-437-6361 or mmcguire@usd252.org. Registration should be in by July 30.
