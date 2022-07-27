USD 252 Golf Scramble

Community members supporting USD 252 at last year’s Honor Flight Golf Scramble.

 Courtesy Photo

The seventh annual USD 252 Honor Flight Golf Scramble is fast approaching, and it will be held at a new location this year.

After being held at Madison Golf Club for the past six years, the scramble will take place at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course this year. The event will take place on August 27 with registration beginning at 8 am. The shotgun start is 9 am and the cost is $260 per team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.