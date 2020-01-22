MADISON — In a game that had all the energy and ramifications of a postseason elimination contest, two of the top 1A boys basketball teams in the state collided in Madison on Tuesday and it was the host Bulldogs that knocked off Lebo, 45-41.
Though there were six ties in the second half, it was the Wolves who had finally gotten some separation with a six-point lead and less than three minutes to play. A technical foul on a debated call led to two free throws for Madison, becoming part of an 8-0 run as Madison retook the lead for good entering the game’s final minute.
It also calmed a stretch of play that saw both teams struggle to maintain possession, either missing shots or turning the ball over.
“The biggest thing was we didn’t get sped up faster than we could play,” Madison Head Coach Brett Dannels said. “We took smart shots at the end and made free throws. We kept the ball in the hands of our guys that stay composed.”
Kelton Buettner made the dagger, a bucket with less than 10 seconds to play that returned Madison’s lead to four points.
Devan McEwen had 15 points for Lebo, which out-rebounded its opponent and made more 3-pointers. Madison just shot three percent better from the floor on the night, which translated into two more field goals and the margin of victory.
Drew Stutesman scored a game-high 16 for Madison.
The Madison girls held the early lead on Lebo, but couldn’t maintain it as the Wolves rallied for a 40-26 victory.
The Bulldogs took advantage of a slow start by the visitors on Tuesday, holding a 7-4 lead at the end of one, but Abby Peek scored nine of her 14 points in the second to help Lebo flip the scoreboard.
Yolaine Luthi had a double-double for Madison with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Lebo will host Olpe on Thursday, while Madison will go to Marais des Cygnes Valley for a makeup date on Friday.
GIRLS
LHS 4 14 12 10 — 40
MHS 7 8 3 8 — 26
Lebo: Peek 14, Charboneau 4, Schrader 4, Tackitt 6, Tollefston 7, Moore 5.
Madison: Samuels 3, Williams 4, Serrer 2, Luthi 17.
BOYS
LHS 11 8 11 11 — 41
MHS 11 9 13 12 — 45
Lebo: McEwen 15, Ott 11, Bailey 8, Reese 4, Ferguson 2.
Madison: Stutesman 16, Wolgram 10, Buettner 9, Harrison 6, Rayburn 4.
Olpe swipes sweep at Waverly
WAVERLY — The Olpe girls continued to roll through their Lyon County League slate, picking a 57-30 win at Waverly on Tuesday night.
Olpe held just a six-point advantage after the first, but distanced itself with a 22-point second quarter. Marley Heins (20), Maya Bishop (12) and Neleh Davis (12) all recorded double-digit scoring for Olpe.
Megan Foster scored 11 points for Waverly.
The Olpe boys took an early lead and didn’t relinquish it in a 43-29 win.
Dawson Soyez scored 16 points for Olpe, who led by seven at halftime, before finishing with a 14-point margin of victory.
The Eagles will visit Lebo on Thursday night, with the boys in a duel for the two-seed in next week’s Lyon County League Tournament.
GIRLS
OHS 17 22 15 3 — 57
WHS 11 7 6 6 — 30
Olpe: M. Smith 9, Fritts 2, Davis 12, Heins 20, Bishop 12, Fisher 2.
Waverly: McWilliams 6, Lacey 2, Foster 11, Vogts 3, Romig 8.
BOYS
OHS 8 14 11 10 — 43
WHS 4 11 9 5 — 29
Olpe: Barnard 8, D. Hoelting 3, D. Redeker 11, Soyez 16, Olsson 5.
Waverly: Patterson 6, Bartley 1, Lacey 10, Decker 2, Foster 10.
Hartford girls earn second straight win, 46-37
BURLINGAME — After struggling on Saturday, the Hartford girls won their second straight game with a 46-37 win at Burlingame on Tuesday.
“We had a great start ... (but) had some costly turnovers that allowed them to close the gap,” Hartford Head Coach Ryan Thomas said. “We struggled all night to finish around the rim, but at the end of it, we got the ‘W.’
“It was our second night in a row on the road, so we were a little tired (which) started to show in the second half.”
The first quarter was the difference as the Jaguars stretched their lead to eight early on. Brooke Finnerty scored 15 points to lead Hartford. Emily Punches had a game-high 17 for Burlingame.
The Hartford boys dropped their contest at Burlingame, 62-27. No further information was available as of press time.
GIRLS
HHS 18 7 7 14 — 46
BHS 10 9 8 14 — 37
Hartford: B. Darbyshire 10, Kelley 6, Heathman 1, Breshears 14, Finnerty 15.
Burlingame: Punches 17, Thompsen 3, Winters 6, Giffin 9, Simmons 2.
Monday
GIRLS
HHS 14 8 11 6 — 39
SCC 3 8 7 4 — 22
Hartford: B. Darbyshire 7, Kelley 5, Heathman 4, Breshears 15, Finnerty 6, R. Darbyshire 2.
So. Coffey Co.: Snovelle 2, Hall 3, Ohl 2, Szambecki 15.
BOYS
HHS 19 22 12 8 — 61
SCC 15 9 7 4 — 35
Hartford: Thomas 28, A. Smith 3, McDiffett 5, Sull 13, D. Smith 3, Goodman 9.
So. Coffey Co.: Voorhees 4, Lind 12, Borntrager 10, Heslop 2, Gleue 5, Walters 2.
