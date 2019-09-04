Special to The Gazette
Registration is open for the Nitty Gritty Tie Dye Run on the Emporia State campus Sept. 21. All who register by Sept. 18 receive a free T-shirt.
Check-in and pre-race activities for the 5K run begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 21. The run takes off at 9:30 a.m. from the Student Recreation Center on the north end of campus. As participants run, they are splashed with color and will finish the race with a gigantic “Color Party!”
The entry fee for the run is $25 for adults, and $15 for ESU students and youth (17 and under). For an additional $10, community members can receive an ESU football game ticket for ESU vs. University of Nebraska at Kearney and lunch and drink at the Watering Hole before the game!
Registration is online at www.emporia.edu/recsport/events/nitty-gritty. Proceeds benefit Camp Alexander, Emporia Childcare and Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.
