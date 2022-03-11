Lyon County would have two State Senate districts instead of one, under a new redistricting map proposed by Democrats.
WIBW-TV reported Thursday that Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes called the proposed map “faithful to the redistricting guidelines,” and said it would “preserve existing political boundaries.”
But one boundary line would fall barely outside the Emporia city limits.
Right now, Sen. Jeff Longbine's Senate District 17 includes all of Lyon County. The Democrats' “Eisenhower” map, named after a late Republican President, would move District 12 into the southeast section of the county, including Hartford and Neosho Rapids.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, currently represents Senate District 12.
The proposal would add Chase and Morris Counties to Longbine's district. They're currently part of District 35, served by Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson.
Longbine would continue to serve Geary County and Fort Riley.
A separate "Bluestem" map offered Thursday by the League of Women Voters keeps all of Lyon County in Longbine's district, while adding Chase County to it. But he no longer would serve Geary County.
The proposed map is under examination by a Senate committee. New district maps must be settled this year, based on 2020 Census data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.