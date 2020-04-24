At approximately 4:11 p.m., a rollover occurred at the 3200 block of Road L, according to a press release from the Office of the Lyon County Sheriff.
Lyon County Deputies and Lyon County/Emporia EMS were dispatched to the accident. It was determined upon arriving on scene that the driver, 58-year-old Dawn Mason, resident of Allen, was driving southbound on the 3200 block of Road L when, due to weather, she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered into the west ditch and rolled. It settled on its top and trapped Mason inside. She sustained minor injuries that were treated on scene.
Mason was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. The accident is currently under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.