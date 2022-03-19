A discussion on possible bridge bonds continued Monday, as road supervisor Thom Kirk returned to the Chase County Commission with two representatives from Cook, Flatt and Strobel Engineers.
Kirk first spoke to commissioners about it during the Feb. 28 meeting.
“We’re getting behind in our bridge building program,” he said. “This is just another option. This is for education ... about the top 10 bridges that I would be interested in trying to get something done on soon.”
Kirk brought Kenny Blair and Lonnie Martin to the meeting because both have worked with other counties on similar bridge bond programs. One of the most successful in the Chase County area is Osage County.
“We’re in the middle of a bond program with Osage County,” Blair said, noting that there are 11 bridges currently in the program. “Before that they went through two other bond programs to replace some of their other bridges.”
He said counties are starting to turn to bond financing because state and federal dollars have been drying up.
“[Osage County has] been really successful with it,” Blair continued.
The bond rates were low at the time the county took on the projects and have replaced 20 - 25 bridges over 5 - 8 years.
“You can get fairly low bond rates and that’s something you can fund out for however much time you want to do,” Blair said.
Kirk presented commissioners with a color-coded list of bridges needing repairs in each of the commissioners’ districts. Kirk said the bridges have been on his radar since he began working with the county.
There are 144 bridges in the county, he said. Ninety-two are located in District 1, 21 are located in District 2 and 31 in District 3.
Randy Talkington’s district had the most bridges with the most pressing needs. He said he generally was not in favor of raising taxes except in extenuating circumstances.
“We’re kind of tax-high already,” he said. “The taxpayers, I’m sure they feel that way, too. I’m a taxpayer, too.”
Thomas McBeth, a homeowner in Cottonwood Falls, had addressed commissioners about that very thing during public comment. He opposed a possible bond for bridge repairs because he was already paying more than double in taxes for his Chase County property than he did in Kingman County — where he owned more than 40 acres of land.
“I would highly encourage you to look for every other method to finance those bridges rather than to pass a bond and pass the taxes to the people of this county,” he said.
But, Kirk pointed out that the bridges needed work and the funding wasn’t immediately available to address the needs.
Osage County clerk Rhonda Beets told the Leader-News Tuesday that her county’s tax liability went down last year.
“The levy for debt service in Osage County is 2.459 for 2021 but the overall levy for the county went down from 59.820 [in 2020] to 58.911 [in 2021],” she said.
CrossWinds update
In other business, commissioners heard a presentation from CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness CEO Amanda Cunningham. She told commissioners that she was grateful to the county for its 2022 appropriations and said the mental health center had received a massive $2.4 million grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“This grant was really focused on how to find access through COVID,” she said. “They really wanted community mental health centers to focus on how to improve access.”
Part of improving access has been improving services for specific populations. CrossWinds has added focuses to those in the ag communities as well as the Hispanic populations.
CrossWinds is opening a Hispanic center in Emporia to help break down the stigmas of mental health and “build trust in the Hispanic community.”
Cunningham said it was an exciting development that benefits all seven counties they operate in.
Commissioner Matt Miller asked if CrossWinds was still down a case manager for the county. Cunningham confirmed that was the case. She said they had someone hired and they left shortly after for another job.
A therapist is still serving the Chase County population.
Cunningham said there was another open board position for a Chase County resident. The board meets every third Wednesday from 4 - 5:15 p.m. and remote access is a possibility.
The board also approved EMS director Scott Harris’s suggestion to increase wages for weekend on-call employees to $8 an hour across the board.
