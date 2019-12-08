Pizza Ranch took the shape and feel of the North Pole Saturday morning.
Giggly elves kindly greeted folks at the door, the Grinch’s heart started to grow, delicious food awaited — and many children will have a much better Christmas because of it.
This Kansas Children’s Service League Red Stocking Breakfast raises funds for the organization’s Healthy Families program, which supports parents of children ages 3-5 with the materials and services to aid their successful parenting endeavor.
“I think it’s good, because they (KCSL) give them stuff that they need for their kids, and they help support their families,” elf Genesis Cornejo, 10, said.
Her other elf friend Miley Preeo said they help at the event “to spread kindness.”
The Red Stocking Breakfast invited many local familiar faces to be celebrity servers, including Lyon County Commission Chair Rollie Martin, Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage, State Representative Mark Schreiber and honorary chairs Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope and his wife, Karen, who serves as a court services officer for the Fifth Judicial District Court of Kansas.
“It’s really exciting,” Karen Cope said about attending the event and being an honorary chair. “It’s one of our favorite events to do every year.”
“I think it’s going real well,” Martin said. “It’s a bright, sunny December day and a lot of people are coming out and enjoying themselves … I hope they realize that they’re really helping a good group that works with the children … I think that’s a good main driving force.”
Celebrity servers dished up breakfast pizza, danishes, coffee, orange juice and much more. Red Stocking Breakfast is the only time of year Pizza Ranch Owners Rich and Linda Avery prepare breakfast. This is the eighth year the Averys have hosted the event at Pizza Ranch.
“Rich Avery has helped us so much,” KCSL Program Director Bev Long said.
Because of the Averys’ upcoming retirement, the KCSL board will soon discuss potential new venues for next year’s Red Stocking Breakfast.
In addition to goodies, a silent auction was held. Auction items, which totaled 28, were donated by local businesses and individuals in support of KCSL’s mission. Some of the participating donors included Emporia State Federal Credit Union, Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe and Long Farms, LLC.
One particular auction item held a special place with KCSL — a painting composed by Darren Parker, a father who adopted his daughter through KCSL.
“It was an honor for him and for us to have one of his paintings here,” Bev Long said.
This particular Red Stocking Breakfast was also dear to Long because of her mother’s recent death. In her honor, Long’s family, who came from Wichita to support the event, donated $500 of her mother’s remaining funds to KCSL. Long said she was “a huge supporter of KCSL.”
With the ticket price, sponsorships and day-of donations, KCSL hoped to raise $12,000-$15,000. Sponsorships alone brought in about $10,000.
Overall, Bev Long was happy to see familiar and new faces. She feels KCSL is “really blessed.”
“We’ve heard a lot of laughter,” she said.
