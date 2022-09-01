It's September. College football season is starting. Do you have enough sunscreen?
It still could come in handy in the Emporia area over the next several days, even though September 1 marks the beginning of meteorological fall.
Sunshine and temperatures around 90 degrees are expected for tailgaters before Thursday night's Emporia State football season-opener. Wind from the south at around five miles per hour should not affect kicking.
Sunshine is expected every day through Labor Day. But showers could interrupt things after 1 p.m. Friday.
The Storm Prediction Center issued a map Thursday morning putting areas north and west of Salina at a marginal risk of severe storms Friday evening. Only general thundershowers are expected in the Emporia area.
Emporia Municipal Airport reached 90 degrees Wednesday, which is four degrees above normal for the end of August. But the morning low of 59 was fur degrees below normal.
The airport enters September with almost 24 inches of rain for the rain, which is 1.35 inches below normal. But Cottonwood Falls is more than four inches above normal in rainfall for the year, at 32.81 inches.
