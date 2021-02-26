On Friday, two more local teams kicked off their quest for a state title with opening-round sub-state competition.
The No. 3 Madison boys crushed No. 6 Crest 67-37 at home in their first round at sub-state behind a 31-point performance from Ryan Wolgram. The Bulldogs used a 28-9 second quarter to create a comfortable cushion and cruise into the semifinal with Lyon County League foe No. 3 Lebo. Madison has dropped close matchups to Lebo twice this season by scores of 41-37 and 44-37. The Wolves and the Bulldogs will play in Lebo at 8:00 pm on Friday, March 5.
The No. 4 Hartford boys beat No. 5 Chase 48-30. Ali Smith turned in a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars, while Shayden Sull added 10 points. Hartford jumped out to a 15-3 lead after one quarter and was able to rest its starters during the fourth quarter in preparation for its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Elyria Christian in McPherson at 5:30 on Friday, March 5.
In 2A sub-state action, the No. 8 Northern Heights boys will welcome in No. 9 Bishop Seabury at 2 p.m on Saturday afternoon.
Upcoming area sub-state games:
Tuesday, March 2
No. 8 McLouth @ No. 1 Northern Heights (Girls 2A)
No. 4 Newton @ No. 1 Emporia (Girls 5A)
Wednesday, March 3
No. 3 Emporia @ No. 2 Seaman (Boys 5A)
Thursday, March 4
No. 4 Cair Paravel @ No. 1 Olpe (Girls 1A-Div. I)
No. 3 Lebo @ No. 2 Burlingame (Girls 1A-Div. I)
No. 4 Hartford @ No. 1 Central Plains (Girls 1A-Div. II)
Friday, March 5
No. 4 Burlingame @ No. 1 Olpe (Boys 1A-Div. I)
No. 3 Madison @ No. 2 Lebo (Boys 1A-Div. I)
No. 4 Hartford @ No. 1 Elyria Christian (Boys 1A-Div. II)
