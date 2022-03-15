A Monday night study session has turned into a Wednesday special session for the North Lyon County school board.
The board will meet Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss bids for replacing the roof of Northern Heights High School. Superintendent Robert Blair considers that project an immediate priority.
“The contractors at the pre-bid meeting took core samples and discovered wet insulation,” Blair wrote in a memo to the board last week.
But when Blair showed the board three bids for the work at last week's monthly meeting, he said they gave him “sticker shock.” That's because the lowest bid is $366,546.
The board's five-year capital outlay plan includes $73,000 in roof and gutter repairs at the high school this fiscal year, and a new roof for North Lyon County Elementary School next year costing $120,000.
Blair proposes adjusting the five-year improvement schedule to free money for the high school roof replacement. That includes delaying the NLC roof work past 2027.
Monday night's study meeting was not livestreamed, as regular board meetings normally are. Messages left with board members about Monday's meeting have not been returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.