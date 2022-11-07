Even after the big rain, a fire threat remains in part of the Emporia area.
The National Weather Service advises a “marginal very high grassland fire danger” exists Monday in Chase County and across the Flint Hills. Gusty east and southeast winds could reach 30 miles per hour.
Scattered thundershowers could move through the area Tuesday. Then a risk for stronger storms returns Thursday afternoon and evening. Forecasters admit there's “quite a bit of uncertainty” about those.
The rain Friday and Saturday may not bring the Emporia area out of drought. But it exceeded what we normally receive in an entire month.
For instance, Emporia Municipal Airport received 2.68 inches of rain. A typical November has 1.85 inches.
Put another way: the airport had more rain Friday and Saturday than it did in September and October combined.
Emporia now stands at 28.58 inches of precipitation this year. That's still 3.64 inches below normal.
Cottonwood Falls had 2.78 inches of rain, reaching the freezing point at times. Chase County now is more than three inches above normal in annual precipitation, at 38.35 inches.
Aside from the moisture this week will have a wide range of temperatures. Emporia is forecast to reach 76 degrees Wednesday, then drop below 20 Saturday morning.
The current forecast for Veterans Day Friday calls for chilly sunshine, with a high of 43.
