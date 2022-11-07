rainfall totals - 11.5.22

Estimated precipitation totals from Friday and Saturday show Lyon County received well above two inches. But the National Weather Service advises more is needed to end the area drought.

 Courtesy Twitter.com/NWSTopeka

Even after the big rain, a fire threat remains in part of the Emporia area.

The National Weather Service advises a “marginal very high grassland fire danger” exists Monday in Chase County and across the Flint Hills. Gusty east and southeast winds could reach 30 miles per hour.

