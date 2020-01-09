Faculty members of the Emporia State University Teachers College were recognized for their professional achievements Wednesday morning in the Memorial Union Skyline Room during the college’s recognition awards.
Executive Director of the Jones Institute of Educational Excellence Roger Caswell and a university-wide committee selected the first three recipients. Award recipients were given a plaque and a monetary award to be used for professional development expenses.
Assistant Professor of Counselor Education Basil Kessler was the recipient of the Excellence in Instruction award, which recognized Kessler for his commitment to creating collaborative learning spaces, purposefully provocative lectures and classroom-based activities and homework assignments. Kessler’s courses urge students to rethink what they believe personally and professionally, exploring different levels of understanding.
“Students thrive in his courses and come away from classes feeling well-prepared and having gained considerable knowledge,” Caswell said.
Kessler was also applauded for his thoughtful advisement of students through direct, attentive and meaningful feedback.
The Excellence in Scholarly Activity award, which recognizes a faculty member who exhibits high value in working collaboratively with colleagues across the university and within the larger field, was given to Associate Professor of Counselor Education Damara Paris.
Paris is prolific in her scholarly research and presentations on rehabilitation counseling, disability studies and instructional design. She has been published in numerous scholarly journals and has presented at six international conferences, among other scholarly achievements.
“Many of her contributions were unique in that the data added to a significantly limited body of research regarding the targeted populations,” Caswell said.
Paris was also partly responsible for recently receiving three highly-competitive federal grants, two of which provided more than $2 million in resources to “prepare personnel to work with deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, and those with autism spectrum disorders,” Caswell said.
“I’m surprised,” Paris said. “Thank you. I really appreciate the recognition.”
The third award Caswell presented was the Excellence in Professional Service Award. Instructor of Elementary Education, Early Childhood and Special Education Lendi Bland, described by Caswell as seeing “service as requisite to success,” was the recipient. Bland has extensively participated in a variety of campus and community committees and boards.
“As a teacher educator, she also helps her students to become service-minded by providing numerous opportunities to give back to projects, such as Constitution Day, Emporia Earth Day and STREAM Activities,” Caswell said.
“Thank you, especially to my husband, who has been very supportive, and all of the colleagues and others,” Bland said. “Just like anything, this is not done in a vacuum; it’s with support from lots of people. I really appreciate this.”
Associate Professor of Health, Physical Education and Recreation Clint Longacre, who was on vacation during the recognition awards, received the Darrell E. Wood Service Award for his leadership, enthusiasm and management skills in recreation and rich involvement with campus and community activities.
“His nominators believe one of his strongest suits is his ability to relate to and motivate students to become involved,” Professor of Counselor Education Gaelynn Wolf Bordonaro said. “He does this by showing genuine care, not only for the professional development of the student, but also the personal development.”
Longacre has given conference presentations on the development of student leadership through coursework, firsthand experience and internships.
Wolf Bordonaro was the final award recipient. She received the Ervay Family Award for Applied Scholarship in recognition of her improvement in and creation of education programs. Her award application portfolio was titled “The Introspection of Trauma-informed Pediatric Medical Art Therapy and International Disaster Response Applied Scholarship in the ESU Art Therapy Program.”
Wolf Bordonaro conceptualized a cognitive field model for survivors’ experience in both medical and international trauma and co-developed a unique nursing curricula about death and dying, to help students reflect on and develop their responses to the death in a personal and professional sense. She also has students explore self-care practices, which she concluded “are essential in the provision of human services.”
“It’s wonderful and such a surprise,” she said about receiving the award. “I’m delighted, and I’m so happy that art therapy can be highlighted as such an integral construct and working across departments at ESU.”
She said her favorite parts of working in the Teachers College are her colleagues and being a part of one of the oldest programs at the university. She is happy to see the program and the work acknowledged. Later this semester, Wolf Bordonaro will be working with medical professionals in Tanzania.
The Teachers College faculty followed up the award ceremony with a simulated activity for diversity training and special announcements regarding the spring semester.
