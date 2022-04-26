ESB Financial is proud to announce David Maldonado as the newest Mortgage Loan Officer.
As Brian DeWitt transitions into Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, David takes on his new role of serving Kansas homeowners. David was previously a personal banker at ESB’s Plaza bank for 2 years.
“I am very excited to expand my knowledge and gain experiences in such a great banking institution,” Maldonado said. “I am looking forward to contributing not only to ESB Financial, but also to the community of Emporia. Working with such a great group of professionals enables me to give my best every single day and to keep growing in the mortgage department. All my current and future efforts will be to confirm and continue ESB’s vision by helping every client achieve their dreams.”
David received a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in banking/finance from Adams State University (Alamosa, Colorado) in 2019. During his time in Adams State, he played DII college baseball and was an interim finance clerk at the Adams State University’s finance office. In 2022, he graduated from Emporia State University with a Master’s in Business Administration.
“David brings a lot of energy to the lending department,” DeWitt said. “He has been a large part of highly successful teams throughout his baseball and college career. Watching David develop within ESB Financial the last two years has been awesome, he is ready to “suit up” and make big plays for our mortgage clients!”
About ESB Financial: ESB Financial has been serving the banking needs of Kansans since 1887. They are proud to be a family-owned bank that has a tradition of helping family, friends and neighbors through four generations. ESB vision is to help every client achieve their dreams.
