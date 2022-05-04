The Emporia Gazette
Crews from Emporia and other locations were called to a fire at Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline in Americus Wednesday morning.
Southern Star spokesman Nathan Isbell said in a statement that the fire developed shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday when an “employee noticed smoke... within part of the facility” at Road 210 and Road E. At that point, the Americus station was shut down.
The company said the fire was extinguished around 7:35 a.m. A firefighter on the scene declared it “out” around 7:55 a.m. One concern was a boiler fed by natural gas, which was allowed to burn itself out.
“This event was confined to Southern Star’s facility,” Isbell said. The extent of damage was not disclosed.
The company added that it’s investigating the cause of the fire.
The statement indicated the Americus Fire Department, Chase County Fire Department and Lyon County Fire Department were among those responding. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman indicated it was involved as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.