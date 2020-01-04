The Chase County Commission made alternate plans for the water line at the Cedar Point Fire Station during its regular action session Tuesday.
To revisit from previous meetings, Donna and Delmer Fink own the land on which there is a well that the county was interested in accessing for the Cedar Point Fire Station. The Finks and County Attorney Bill Halvorsen previously discussed connecting a new line from the well to the fire station. The water would be used for routine operations, including filling fire truck tanks and in emergency situations.
However, Halvorsen told the commission that the Finks are now likely to decline the agreement. Instead, the county would connect a water line directly from the water plant to the fire station.
The commission’s next move is to speak with City of Cedar Point officials about the water line and obligations from the city and county. The county would be responsible for laying and maintaining the line.
The commission signed the water line easement and terms and will be speaking with City of Cedar Point officials for more details.
Wages
Chase County Deputy Clerk Tiffany Harshman brought the commission an updated wage survey. The commission will be studying wages soon, and Harshman thought the wage survey would provide helpful information.
Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Wiltse also spoke with the commission about wages in an executive session.
Other
County Appraiser Andy Durbin came to the commission to renew a mapping contract with Kimble Mapping, which provides digital mapping required by a Kansas statute. The commission approved the contract renewal.
Director of Public Health Candra Good came to the commission with an invitation for Chase County to join the East-Central Kansas Public Health Coalition. The coalition’s purpose is to “assist local health departments in providing essential public health services to their communities,” the organization’s improvement plan states. The commission approved the agreement.
The commission approved the sheriff’s office to purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer from Longbine Auto Plaza in Emporia for $32,635
The first meeting of the new year will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 13. Chase County Commission meetings are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend.
