There’s no denying it. The food scene in Emporia is changing.
The change hasn’t been in the number of restaurants in town, however. According to the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, there were 27 locally-owned restaurants in Emporia in 2009. Currently, there are just a few more, at 30.
So why does the food scene feel so different now?
Four Emporia “foodie” couples would argue it’s the quality, variety and a bit of uniqueness of the food that many of the newer restaurants have brought to town. That, along with the tried and true long-time local favorites make the difference.
Emporians now have many different choices when they want to go out to eat in town. It is causing a stir in town — especially with the “foodies.”
Here’s what they have to say about the transformation of the food scene in Emporia during the past 10 years.
Greg Jordan
and Lisa Soller
Greg Jordan has lived in Emporia for the past 58 years and remembers the choices Emporians had when they ate out more than 20 years ago.
“It was mostly fast food,” he said. “Until 15 years ago or so, the food scene was pretty limited.”
But he said that’s not the case anymore.
“(We have) many more choices, different choices. It’s much better,” he said.
He and Lisa Soller would know. The couple eat out in Emporia eight or more times a week now, making them Emporia foodies for sure.
“I am a foodie in that I eat out a lot,” he said. “And my preferences for food are met here in Emporia, for the most part. The food scene has improved dramatically over the past several years. We eat out a lot and appreciate that there are many excellent choices.”
He said he thinks the changes in town may be due to new food demands — especially from the younger generations.
“There’s more demand for different choices, types and styles,” he said. “The difference is cultural, age. As an older guy, I truly miss home cooking.”
Lucas and
Amy Moody
Lucas and Amy Moody say “foodie” is a good description for them.
“We travel built on food adventures,” Lucas said. “We cook anything and everything we see, and we are open-minded about the food we try.”
“My wife gets a lot of my food credit. She’s worked in the culinary world and was more refined than I probably was. She has opened my eyes to a lot of things that I wasn’t afraid of, but had never really done.”
Amy is an Emporia native, and Lucas moved here in 2002. The couple now eats out a couple times a week in Emporia. Lucas said eating out in town has changed a lot since their first date.
Looking back, the couple said they went out for breakfast, wings, chicken fried steaks and burgers during their early years as a couple, mostly at restaurants that are no longer in town.
“(There was a) lack of diversity in the food we ate,” Lucas said. “I don’t necessarily think it wasn’t available. It was a combination of our age, limited social media and that we hadn’t developed a culture built on a better food scene that probably put us into the area we are now.”
He said he thinks a few newer restaurants in town took some big risks to try something different in Emporia — and it paid off.
“Seeing the food scene in Emporia grow over the last several years has been exciting,” Lucas said. “Radius, in my opinion, took the charge. It showed there is room for food in Emporia. That is — we take care of ingredients, and we have options that fit the public needs; that we can still be inventive while we educate people on new things.”
It showed there was a market for such restaurants in Emporia. Soon, similar restaurants with the same take of food from other genres followed.
“Our Asian food scene has probably grown the most over the last 10 years,” Lucas said. “Sushi, pho, dumplings and — what I consider to be the staple of the cuisine is — Alice at House of Ma. She may be one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen in the culinary scene. I sit in that restaurant and order a combination fried rice and wonder the stories those ceilings and walls could tell. When things are done with high-quality ingredients and built in a professional way, the world opens up for our taste buds.”
Larry and
Sharon Finley
Sharon Finley would say that the world does open up your taste buds. That’s why she would call herself a “foodie.”
“I don’t have a degree in catering or anything food related,” she said. “However, my mother was a home (economics) teacher, so I was probably exposed to more types of food growing up than most ... and learned to cook different foods early.”
During high school and college, she learned more about “food, presentation and how to feed the masses” while working in the catering business.
Her interest in food led her to start asking international students she met in college and later here in Emporia, as well as missionaries they have supported that have served overseas, to teach her how to cook recipes from their counties.
“So, I’m kind of home-schooled in different varieties of cooking,” she said, “which makes me more adventurous than most.”
She and her husband, Larry, moved to Emporia in 2010. She said they have noticed a big change in the Emporia food scene since they arrived in town.
“It was steaks, burgers and Applebee’s,” she said. “Those were your choices, basically.”
She agreed things seemed to change when Radius came to town.
“They kind of kicked it off, maybe,” she said. “And then some good places that were already in town moved locations and improved their atmosphere. The number and variety of places has really expanded since. They are bringing unique twists to their food. It’s fabulous.”
Sharon pointed out it’s not just the restaurants that have her excited in town, though. She feels like there is an even bigger food movement going on in town.
She encourages Emporians to try food from the many different food trucks that frequent the streets, and to go in and explore one of the many local ethnic grocery stores in town.
“Do some of your own ethnic cooking, too,” she said.
She is also quick to point out that she feels Emporia finally has a great traditional catering option in town with Gourmet To Go Catering, located in the Lowther South building. In addition to traditional catering, the location provides takeout lunches for purchase on Thursdays and Fridays.
She said she is excited about EmporiYum going on this month because she hopes it encourages locals to get out and explore more of what Emporia has to offer, food-wise.
“I’m excited because sometimes people who have lived here a while don’t always try the new places,” she said. “They really should give them a try.”
Regina Murphy and Andy Houchins
Regina Murphy and Andy Houchins moved to Emporia almost 22 years ago. For 18 of those years, Regina has written Murphy’s Menu, a weekly food column in The Gazette, so she certainly knows about the Emporia food scene and how it has changed.
She also just loves food in general.
“I am a foodie,” Murphy said. “I love flavors and textures, the way ordinary things can come together and be extraordinary.”
Murphy said Emporia’s restaurants are giving the town great choices to choose from now. She couldn’t say that 20 years ago when they first moved here.
“I am so grateful Emporia has come into the 21st century with food choices,” she said. “The fresh, local foods we can get at the farmers market. The freshly prepared American, Asian and Latin-American options. Restaurateurs are actually serving quality seafood.”
She feels there are many reasons for the change, but thinks media could be one of the main drivers behind it, especially TV food shows and online food blogs. They serve as another way to expose and educate people about food, and then the demand for more variety and quality choices increases.
Some of her favorite restaurants showed up in town about 10 years ago, and she said the additions in the last five years have made dining out in town phenomenal.
“Now, we have more than fried rice,” Murphy said. “Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese — sushi, for heaven’s sake. Good sushi. I’ve come to treasure the locally-owned Latinx businesses and their tongue tacos, Caldo de Reyes, pupusas and chile rellenos — never mind the Nun Tacos and tamales of St. Catherine Church, a staple of Emporia street festivals.”
She hopes other Emporians are enjoying the quality food that is now offered around town.
“Don’t just put stuff in your face,” she said. “Look at it, respect it, enjoy it.”
There are many quality places in town she gets excited about and recommends.
“You can sit down and enjoy table service and a full bar at long-time establishments such as Bruff’s and Coaches, or relative newbies Radius and Strong City’s Ad Astra,” she said. “The phenomenal, local beer JJ Johns serves at Radius is huge.
“Now, when I want Shanghai’s General Tso’s chicken, it comes to me in 30 minutes. If I want kale and goat cheese on my pizza, I can call it in to Radius and pick it up. If I want handmade corn tortillas with my Tex-Mex, by golly, I can have them. Not feeling well? A hot bowl of Hagaya ramen, Chi Em Eats pho or El Marmol Caldo de Reyes with extra jalapeno will fix that.”
When it all comes down to it, it’s the variety of food in any town that makes it stand out.
“Choice makes all the difference,” Murphy said, “and the locally-owned mom-and-pops are making that happen for us. You all have my gratitude.”
