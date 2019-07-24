Kansans love their breakfast.
If you read the About Town listing on page two of The Gazette, it is a rare day that there is not mention of a breakfast somewhere on a Saturday. It may be a pancake feed, biscuits and gravy or a smorgasbord and you can bet it’s going to be good.
The vast majority of these events are for a good cause. some support churches, others support scout troops. The third Saturday of each month is dedicated to the North Lyon County Youth Association in Allen.
It’s a short trip straight north on Kansas Highway 99; the community center is a couple of blocks to the east just before you get to state highway 56. This building, which has been saved and repurposed by the area’s residents used to be the Allen grade school complete with stage and basketball court.
It’s still a beautiful structure of hand-hewn limestone, with tall windows to let in the sun and breezes. A day care center has been installed on the west playground, and these are some of the youth the NLYCYA serves.
I ran up there Saturday just after 7 a.m., and spoke with the organizers, Charlie and Christy Wallace about this 20-year tradition.
“There’s something in here almost all the time,” Charlie said. “Currently this building is used the most by the day care, but we have birthdays, weddings and the annual fish fry.”
I actually call him, with all due Southern Girl respect, Catfish Charlie. He owns Wallace Fish Farm and routinely drives right past my hometown in Arkansas making deliveries. There are few things I love more than fried catfish.
But not for breakfast.
The Wallaces were sitting by the door to accept donations as patrons stopped to visit, them made their way to the buffet line. There were huge, fluffy biscuits, sausage gravy, country potatoes two ways, bacon, sausage patties so plump they could have been meatballs, and scrambled eggs. there was also a griddle for frying eggs or making pancakes, trays of delicious cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit and I’m sure I missed something.
Members of the community — which exceeds the city limits — volunteer each weekend to cook, clean and serve the meal. All of the proceeds are plowed right back into the building.
“We use it for the general upkeep,” Charlie said. “ The utilities, the cleaning, the roof ...” He rolled his eyes to the sky. “This place is too important to let it go.”
The North Lyon County Youth Association has a board of directors and for the past three years has had an account with the Emporia Community Foundation.
“That has been such a blessing,” Charlie said. “They find money we never could have thought of.”
Two breakfast diners Saturday that arrived just after me were Richard and Chris Wallace. these Wallaces live east of Emporia, “But I went to grade school here,” Richard said. “I grew up here, and I just like it.”
There were a good 50 people eating while I was there, and another 10 pulled in as I left. Everyone sat around folding tables, family style, visiting and catching up on the local events. Two farm gentlemen discussed their antique tractors. What appeared to be four generations of a family passed the toddlers from lap to lap as they ate.
Serving on the buffet line were Judy Moore and Beckey Dalke. Judy is a frequent volunteer for Food for Students, who lives in rural north Lyon County.
“I just really like it here,” she said. “These ladies work hard and do a great job.”
I hope Judy didn’t see me sneak a second cinnamon roll as I left.
The atmosphere was warm and congenial. There were no cell phones, no radio, no television — just neighbors visiting, watching the morning sun traipse across the old wood stage doors, waving at who ever was coming or going and reminding me of church dinners when I was a child.
“It’s something that’s kind of gotten lost over the years,” Charlie said. “It’s a fellowship kind of deal, a gathering place.
“And the day care is the heart and soul of the whole goal.”
The third Saturday in August is the 16th. Why not drive on up?
Let’s get cooking!
VVV
My mother was a biscuit baker. Here’s her recipe!
Linda Murphy’s Best Biscuits
3 cups self rising flour
1/2 cup vegetable shortening
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Prepare baking sheet with a rubbing of butter or spritz of nonstick spray.
Sift flour into a very large bowl, then cut the shortening into the flour with a pastry cutter or fork until the texture is like a moist cornmeal (sometimes I use the pulse button on my Cuisinart to do this part, then tip it into a bowl for the remainder). Add the buttermilk and use the fork to incorporate it. The dough is going to be a little sticky. Use both hands (coated with flour) to get into the bowl and turn the dough 4 or 5 times to knead. Now your dough will be soft and compliant.
Pinch off a two-inch ball and press it out between your palms to about a 1/2-inch thick and lay out on a baking sheet. Bake your biscuits for about 13 minutes, keeping an eye on them towards the end so they don’t burn. These biscuits are dense with a slight sour taste, so sweet butter on top makes an awesome combination.
