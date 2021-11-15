STRONG CITY — The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve brought back its popular Candelight Tour Saturday night after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the fifth year the preserve has hosted the tour and the reservations filled up quickly.
With guides leading them along trails illuminated by lanterns, attendees learned about the history of the JJ Ranch – which was established by Stephen F and Louisa Jones of southeast Colorado in Aug. 1878 – via a series of scenes performed by costumed characters.
This year’s theme was “Adapting to Change.”
“The biggest change was adapting to the death of ( the Joneses’) only surviving son,” said Tallgrass Prairie chief of interpretation Heather Brown. “He died from a rabid skunk bite at the age of 22 and so that is kind of the theme that’s carried out through the entire tour this year. They had planned to set him up to take on the business and then when that stopped, it changed everything.”
The Jones family originally came to Chase County to establish a cattle feeding station because previously they’d been shipping their cattle from all the way from Colorado to Kansas City and the cost of that was onerous.
“If they could take off like two-thirds of that space by having the station here, all they’d have was just a third of the way to Kansas City to pay for the market, for their shipping on the railroad,” she said.
When it comes to planning the different tours each year, Brown said that she goes through historic newspapers to find a theme that would “spark an interest.” This year, she started in the year 1878 — when the Jones family first arrived in the area — and searched the Chase County Leader-News and the Las Animas News of Colorado for events to depict.
The scenes portrayed Saturday night included the day of the younger Jones’s skunk bite, the moment his parents receive a telegram regarding their son’s death in Texas and the building of the Joneses’ house, when there was so much activity at the ranch that people passing through erroneously believed they had already reached Strong City.
Brown said that nearly everyone involved in putting on the tours, from guides to actors, were volunteers.
“We couldn’t do this without our volunteers. It has been awesome,” she said. “There are four different scenes and all of the scenes have volunteers costumed.”
The event also coincided with the 25th birthday of the preserve, which was created by an act of the U.S. Congress on Nov. 12, 1996.
Brown said that the preserve would be open throughout the winter and encouraged people to come out to hike, visit its building sites or participate in a cell phone tour.
“We are open every day except for three days of the year — the three major holidays — and so there’s a lot,” she said. “We’re actually here whether you like the natural part or the cultural side. We have everything.”
