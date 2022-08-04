Nearly $600,000 will be spent to seal a highway north of Hartford.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday a bid was awarded to seal nearly eight miles of K-130. The work will stretch from the Hartford city limits through Neosho Rapids, ending at exit 141 on Interstate 35.
It's not clear exactly when the sealing work will begin. A Lyon County highway employee said the office has received no notification of a date.
Vance Brothers Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri received the contract for the sealing in mid-July.
A separate project this year has replaced road signs along K-130 and other major Lyon County roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.