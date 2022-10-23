A Hartford woman was slightly injured in a collision in Johnson County over the weekend. Two other people were taken to a hospital.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Susan Woody, 36, rear-ended a car on Interstate 35 around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Both cars were heading north through Olathe.
Woody complained of pain, but was not taken to a hospital. Two Olathe residents in the other car were taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital for treatment. They were driver Roger Rodriguez Flores, 36, and Irma Zelaya Antunez, 41.
Two children also were in Flores's car. Troopers did not provide details on them or their conditions.
The KHP report added that all the adults involved in the collision wore seat belts.
