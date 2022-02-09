The North Lyon County School District is ready for some important visitors in two weeks. It's a visit which has been six years in the making.
“We feel like we've made progress,” Superintendent Robert Blair said Wednesday night. “We're confident we'll be fully accredited.”
Blair and Curriculum Coordinator Becky Mayes led the USD 251 school board through a 25-page “System Yearly Update” of how the district has met several long-range goals. It will be presented to an oversight visitation team involved with accreditation Thursday, February 24.
The district began work on several goals in the fall of 2017, involving everything from academics to engagement with district families. The district received one-year head start, then the five-year plan was extended a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The update shows some areas were successful. For instance, Northern Heights High School had a 100% graduation rate last May. That was up from 90% in 2020.
But the report admits some areas need improvement. Summer School was added last year for students diagnosed with “learning loss,” the update says. It will continue through at least 2023.
Several efforts to engage students may sound surprising. One was the creation of “mini-families” at North Lyon County Elementary School, with faculty members combining with students from different grades twice a month. The coronavirus stopped that concept for now.
Other steps are designed to promote students' mental health. Each student has “at least one adult in the building that they trust,” the report said. And Northern Heights has a “calming room” called the Cat Cave, where students can “decompress, relax and refocus.”
Several school board members were openly impressed with the presentation.
“This is a top-notch, well-written, factual, low-emotional document that everyone should read,” Gary Heine said. “It's spot on.”
But Blair noted some districts in Kansas are receiving less than full accreditation from outside visitation teams.
“I've not heard of any school not being accredited,” the superintendent explained. “But I've heard of schools either being provisionally accredited or accredited.”
In other action Wednesday night, the USD 251 school board:
- delayed a decision on revising the 2022-23 school calendar until meetings are held with faculty. Blair said there's been some concern about ending the term Thursday, May 25, shortly before Memorial Day weekend, as well as teachers returning Monday, January 2.
- voted to spend $32,457 on new bleachers at the Northern Heights south gym. Blair said they will include steps and handrails. The current bleachers have makeshift forms of those.
- scheduled a retreat for Monday evening, March 14, during spring break. It will focus on proposal capital expenditures.
- learned 13 students already are enrolled in the district's new preschool, which will open next fall.
- was told light repairs are complete at the field in Admire used by the Northern Heights baseball team. Blair said it will be ready for the season opener in March.
- signed diplomas for the class of 2022. President Matt Horton admitted some people might be surprised that the signing occurs so early. Commencement should occur in May, although the school calendar does not show a date for it.
