Cottonwood Falls resident and Chase County High School Assistant Football Coach Jerod Barrett makes waves among the football community.
His fifth year as the assistant coach was recently gilded with a new accolade — Kansas Wesleyan Hall of Fame member.
Originally from Cottonwood Falls, Barrett played high school football for the Bulldogs. He played both running back and safety. Upon completing high school, he decided he was not finished with football.
“I wasn’t ready to be done playing, so I had a few offers from a couple different schools,” he said.
When visiting KW, he found the school offered a four-year criminal justice program, a passion he thought paired perfectly with his love for football.
“After talking to the coaches, I thought it would be a good fit,” he said. “It did work out really well for me. I fit well.”
Barrett was a freshman at KW in 2002, a year after the football team won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and went on to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics playoffs for the first time. In 2002, the team saw similar success.
“We went on to win the KCAC conference again and won back-to-back championships and went to the NAIA playoff,” he said.
Being from a small high school, it was a new experience for Barrett to travel across a handful of states to play football.
Both the 2001 and the 2002 team were recognized at the Hall of Fame induction earlier this month.
“I was lucky enough my freshman year to be on some special teams … and play a little running back also throughout that season,” he said. “It was a really fun experience.”
More important than the championship was the opportunity to build strong relationships with his teammates, Barrett said. He looked forward to reuniting after years of not seeing one another. Barrett tried to stay in contact with his teammates and has run into a few of them who also pursued coaching careers. Sharing a field and being a strong team was “something we all feel like we’re proud to be a part of,” Barrett said. “We were part of something that blossomed into a really nice program.”
KW is currently ranked No. 2 in the NAIA.
“The main thing about this weekend is getting the opportunity to see those guys again,” he said. “They were from California to Florida to Texas and everywhere in between. The opportunity to get back with them is going to be the biggest joy.”
He said he is honored to be recognized as a part of the whole team.
Barrett continued playing the next three years and beyond. After graduating from KW, he participated in arena football.
“Because of the experience I had with football and in that team environment, it really propelled me to continue working hard,” he said. “There are a lot of aspects of football that translate to life, so I think that was a huge learning opportunity for me.”
After living in Wichita and starting a family, the opportunity to return to Cottonwood Falls presented itself.
“One of the coaches I had in high school was a huge influence,” Barrett said. “He was coaching here at the high school, and there was an opportunity to come back and be an assistant … Football took me on some journeys and allowed me to come back.”
Barrett returned to Cottonwood Falls with enthusiasm and motivation to give back to the community. Aside from football, he farmed, started a stonecutting business and became a personal trainer, among other side businesses. He is happy to be working with kids and to be self-employed otherwise.
Barrett takes what football has taught him and encourages his players to “think outside the box.” He reminds them that while there is value in living in a small community and there is always an opportunity to return, it is important to go out into the world, meet different people from different places and do new things.
“I think there’s a lot of kids that may not feel they have the ability to go on and do things that they wouldn’t normally otherwise,” he said. “In my experience, there’s a lot of opportunities out there, and [I let] them know they’re available and [try] to get these kids to think about what all is out there — life outside of a small community and the experiences that are available … We’ve got a lot a good kids here that you want to make sure go out and take advantage of the opportunities life has to offer them.”
Barrett also reminds his players that pursuing opportunity is not always easy.
“It’s a grind,” he said. “Work ethic is a huge part of that. You get out what you put in … There’s a lot to say about a team setting and working hard for those around you.”
