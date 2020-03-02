Many local residents experienced a bit of disruption in their day-to-day lives last week, as boil water advisories were announced for the City of Emporia and 11 other public water supply systems around Lyon County.
Thankfully, clean water was restored to the area around noon Saturday; but what if the boil order had lasted weeks, months or even years?
Questions like these and others were answered Saturday during an emergency preparedness and self-reliance fair at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Congregation members and other organizational volunteers from around town joined forces to give visitors a wealth of information on renewable food and water sources, supply kits and crisis planning. They also provided a platform to learn more about Emporia’s local law enforcement agencies, health care centers and funeral homes.
“The church has always encouraged us to be prepared and to be self-reliant,” said Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints Activity Coordinator Laura Henderson. “As members, we’ve been encouraged to look into sustainable food and water storage and be educated on what to do in the event of a bad natural disaster or other serious event. Really, it’s something the church has preached for more than a couple hundred years, so we wanted to do our part in sharing this information with those who might need it.”
A cursory glance around the church building revealed plenty of options for interactive learning and hands-on demonstrations. Tables with topics ranging from canning and freeze-drying, gardening and cooking to even skills like beekeeping kept visitors active throughout the afternoon. Younger visitors to the activity fair also received the chance to get up-close-and-personal looks at an array of Lyon County’s emergency vehicles thanks to law enforcement volunteers.
“I’m here today to show everyone just how easy freeze-drying can be,” congregation member Jennifer Gillenwater said. “Not only is it easy, it lasts a long time and it’s probably my favorite way of preserving foods. Nutritionally, the food keeps its integrity, so you don’t lose the vitamins you may miss out on with canning or simple dehydration. This is something that anyone can do at home for pretty cheap, and it actually helps save money because you’re preventing food waste.”
“Sam Seeley with the city of Emporia made it so that we can actually keep bees within the city limits,” K-State Research and Extension Master Gardener Joan Young said. “If there are problems, they discuss them on a case-by-case basis. But yes, I think this is something everybody should be at least a little bit interested in. I spend a lot of time talking about honey bees, and they’re a great renewable resource as far as food goes, but there are actually 30,000 different native pollinators in America. I try to encourage people to attract them and care for them, because those animals and insects are really one of the major reasons we enjoy all the produce and flowers we’ve become accustomed to.”
Bishop Joseph Laudie joined members of his congregation in presenting Saturday as well, covering topics on water preservation and cheap, non-perishable food items that could sustain entire families in times of need such as rice, black beans and other purchasable “Meals Ready to Eat '' with long shelf lives.
“The government actually recommends that you have at least 14 gallons of clean water in your house in case of a large-scale emergency,” Laudie said. “That’s good for at least a gallon a day for two weeks, but that can obviously vary with exertion or if the water is used in cooking ... When the water was shut off in Reading back a couple years ago and the last two times in Emporia, you really get the sense that not a lot of people knew what to do. A lot of people panicked more or less, you could say. Today, we’re really trying to do our part to relieve some of those fears in the future by getting people prepared in the now.”
Laudie said those who missed out on Saturday’s preparedness fair are still encouraged to contact the church with any questions relating to the day’s topics, or to find additional resources on other specific areas of concern. Emporia’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is located at 2313 Graphic Arts Road and can be reached at 343-1304.
“Sometimes, people might call you a Doomsday prepper, or say things like, ‘Do you really need that much food and water in your house?’” Laudie said. “But, much of these things are actually common sense and things that are actually recommended by government agencies like FEMA and others. When an emergency happens and all the shelves are empty at the stores, the best storehouse for anyone is going to be a place in their own homes. So, we want people to understand that there’s no shame in being prepared for a worst-case scenario.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.