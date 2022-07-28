A road closure over the Kansas Turnpike has been delayed for a few days. But it's still coming.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced Thursday that Road 280 will close next Wednesday for about two months of bridge-lifting work. The shutdown had been planned for this week.
Traffic will be blocked between Road P and K-99 for about two months. Drivers between Admire and Americus can use Roads 270 and 290 to get around the construction work.
The closure is one of a group of five projects in the Emporia area this summer to raise turnpike overpasses so they can accommodate larger trucks. Lanes on the turnpike may be closed at times during construction.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority's “Turnpike Times” newsletter says one bridge-lifting project is finished, about one mile south of the Admire exit.
Work continues on two other bridges north of Admire, with another life scheduled about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
As the weather allows, turnpike lanes also may be closed through November for bridge painting. Eight bridges are on the KTA list, from the Bazaar cattle pens to southern Shawnee County.
