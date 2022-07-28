Turnpike bridge lifting

The Kansas Turnpike is raising the height of several bridges to improve truck movement. Chase and Lyon Counties are current focus areas.

 Courtesy Twitter.com/KansasTurnpike

A road closure over the Kansas Turnpike has been delayed for a few days. But it's still coming.

The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced Thursday that Road 280 will close next Wednesday for about two months of bridge-lifting work. The shutdown had been planned for this week.

