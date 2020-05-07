Lyon County has been awarded federal funds, made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Lyon County has been chosen to receive $11,598.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county and an additional supplement award of $16,536 from the CARES Act to assist with COVID-19 impact on local communities.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of United Way of the Flint Hills, ECKAN, Emporia Rescue Mission, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, et al. will determine how the funds awarded to Lyon County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. The key responsibility of participating organizations is to provide assistance within the intent of the program. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:
• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries;
• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household;
• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure;
• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service;
• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item;
Lyon County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Catholic Charities, ECKAN, Emporia Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army participating. These agencies were responsible for providing 4,511 meals and helped 30 individuals stay in their homes.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Hannah Crowl at United Way of the Flint Hills, 702 Commercial St., at 620-342-7564 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is the end of the day on May 17, 2020.
