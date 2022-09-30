Chase County Leader-News
Chase County Leader-News
A Strong City man was found deceased early Friday morning by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jacob Welsh said the Sheriff’s Office responded to an electrocution call at 240th Rd in Strong City around 3:21 a.m., where deputies found 36-year-old Shawn Gilligan “deceased from injuries sustained while attempting to build a device to convert AC power into DC power.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Gilligan’s family,” Welsh said.
Currently, the case remains under investigation by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
