A two-year standoff over a planned downtown business resurfaced before the Madison City Council Monday night.
Property owner Theresa Pryor wants to build a two-story building at the east end of Main Street, to hold shops such as a “big and tall” clothing store. It would be on the site where a Santa Fe Railroad water well used to stand.
But Pryor told the Council that the city hadn’t done enough to make that business possible since her first appearance in November 2019.
‘I can't lay concrete to build my new building… When are you guys going to fill in that well?” Pryor asked.
The mayor responded by saying Pryor had talked since her first appearance about placing storage containers on the property. To Dean, that’s an eyesore.
“I don't think anybody on this council was in in agreement with the idea of storing containers being dumped on the edge of our downtown business district,” Dean said.
Pryor explained the containers would be the next step in the process after the well is filled. While she accepted Dean's explanation, the mayor was not finished.
“If we're going to take action on this, I want to know that is actually going to happen,” Dean said. “Not that we're going to do the work, and then two years later, nothing's occurred down there.“
After a 15-minute discussion, the council voted to wait for further information about the property. Pryor promised to have more paperwork for the council's next meeting Tuesday, January 18, and agreed to reimburse the city for some expenses.
The mayor and council said goodbye to Councilor Samantha Watts. She will be replaced at the next meeting by Jennifer Boles. But Watts will remain on the city Recreation Commission.
Read more about Monday night's meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
