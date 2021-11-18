Melissa Landis and Gayle Taylor-Ford, representing Empower House Ministries, presented a request for funding to the Chase County Commission Monday morning.
Empower House Ministries is a non-profit organization established in Sept. 2020 and is currently in the planning phase to create a recovery residence for female addicts in Emporia. The organization also has goals to teach essential life skills, and “provide a spiritual life-changing, and empowering environment.”
Landis said she was drawn to work with addicts because her daughter struggled with substance abuse. Empower House Ministries, she said, will serve Lyon and surrounding counties. That includes Chase County residents, she said. They estimate having a 14-20 bed capacity.
Taylor-Ford, who is also the owner and executive director of Therapy Services LLC, said she does have Chase County clients. Most recently she's had up to 10 clients and has had two recent success stories, but Chase County clients have struggled during the pandemic.
"Those who are able to attend in person do much better than the ones who only do telehealth," Taylor-Ford said. "Empower House Ministries is really going to make a difference for a lot of people."
Landis said the live-in facility will teach "essential lifeskills" such as how to get and keep a job, budgeting and relationship building.
"I call it adulting skills," she said.
The total budget for the first year of operations is $419,000 and $108,000 has been raised so far, Landis said. She asked the commission to consider diverting money from the Special Alcohol Fund toward Empower House Ministries.
Chairman Tony Hazelton said typically the commission considers monetary requests closer to budget time.
Landis left her contact information and said she could return at a more convenient time.
In other business, Josh Simmons told commissioners that the recreation commission was looking at rebuilding the pool house. He said he talked to Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk to see if the county would be willing to help with the demolition of the building.
Simmons said it was just the building itself that would be demolished and then it would be rebuilt right away. It will have a pitched roof instead of a flat roof and be around 10-feet longer than it is now for storage.
"I would hope for this winter and have it done before spring," he said. "I'm still waiting on a couple estimates from a pool place in Wichita."
The pool house would be open for the following season.
Kirk joined the meeting later and told commissioners he was open to helping, as long as the project stayed within his crew's capabilities.
Scott Wiltse also came with a copy of a model floodplain management resolution pertaining to Special Flood Hazard Areas.
This resolution would not prohibit development in flood-prone areas, but would require a special floodplain development permit be obtained prior to construction.
The county would designate a floodplain administrator who would review all applications for floodplain development permits as well as notify adjacent communities as well as the Division of Water Resources, Kansas Department of Agriculture prior to any alteration or relocation of a watercourse, and submit evidence of notification to FEMA.
A floodplain development permit application would come with a number of provisions.
Wiltse said County Attorney Bill Halverson has been reviewing the document.
