Sharon Tatman

Sharon Tatman died in an apartment fire last Saturday on Eighth Street in Cottonwood Falls. The fire is considered accidental.

 Courtesy Brown-Bennett-Alexander.com

A deadly apartment fire in Cottonwood Falls has been ruled accidental, but the exact cause is still not known.

Julie Bronaugh with the Kansas Fire Marshal's office said Tuesday that multiple “retirement-style” apartments at 801 Eighth Street were damaged before dawn Saturday. She did not have an exact number.

