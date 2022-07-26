A deadly apartment fire in Cottonwood Falls has been ruled accidental, but the exact cause is still not known.
Julie Bronaugh with the Kansas Fire Marshal's office said Tuesday that multiple “retirement-style” apartments at 801 Eighth Street were damaged before dawn Saturday. She did not have an exact number.
Bronaugh estimated the damage at $200,000, but she noted insurance companies will make the final determination about that.
Sharon Tatman, 73, was found on the floor next to her bed after the fire developed.
Brown-Bennett Alexander Funeral Home announced a Celebration of Life service for Tatman will occur Saturday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church Hall in Strong City.
