MATFIELD GREEN — Wes Jackson, author and co-founder of The Land Institute, spoke at Pioneer Bluffs on Saturday morning about his recently released book, “An Inconvenient Apocalypse,” which focuses on the environmental collapse and the climate crisis.

This event was one of Matfield Green Works’ Summer Hangout Series, which is a collection of events meant to invite different experts to Matfield Green to speak to the community about their work.

