MATFIELD GREEN — Wes Jackson, author and co-founder of The Land Institute, spoke at Pioneer Bluffs on Saturday morning about his recently released book, “An Inconvenient Apocalypse,” which focuses on the environmental collapse and the climate crisis.
This event was one of Matfield Green Works’ Summer Hangout Series, which is a collection of events meant to invite different experts to Matfield Green to speak to the community about their work.
Cindy Hoedel, program director of the Summer Hangout Series, said that they invited Jackson to talk about his work because of his connection to the town.
“Wes came to Matfield Green with The Land Institute back in the 90s, and he had a huge impact on the town,” Hoedel said. “A lot of the people that live here now, including me, and are doing cool things here, came here directly or indirectly because of Wes and the work that he was doing, so he means a lot to Matfield Green.”
The Land Institute is a non-profit organization based in Salina, with its primary focus being to displace the disruptive system of agriculture, according to their website.
Also, informing the public on issues is important to Matfield Green Works, such as climate change.
“Matfield Green Works wants to convene important conversations, and there’s nothing more important right now than figuring out what we’re going to do about climate change,” Hoedel said.
Jackson said that talking at this event was important for him because it provided an opportunity to connect with the community again.
“Well, we’ve had experience here many years ago, and these are friends of ours, so to speak. And also, this was an opportunity to connect again,” Jackson said.
Matfield Green is also favorable in many ways, according to Jackson.
“Oh, it’s one of the most auspicious places, certainly in the state,” he said. “There’s something about this area, down in the hills, that’s got an appeal to it.”
Primarily, Jackson’s talk focused on the increase in population over the past century as well as the increase in use of nonrenewable resources. Most of what he talked about during the event came from his recently published book, “An Inconvenient Truth: Environmental Collapse, Climate Crisis, and the Fate of Humanity,” which he coauthored with Robert Jensen.
“Well, it’s the most serious problem, could be of all time,” Jackson said. “We’re coming to the end of a 10,000-year-old journey of Homo sapiens, who have been around 200,000 years, started agriculture about 10,000 years ago, and in the last less than 100 years, we’ve grown a population from about 2 billion to close to 8 billion, and we have got to start thinking about down powering.”
Hoedel said what she liked about Jackson’s talk on Saturday morning was the way he was able to bring people into the conversation.
“What I love is the way that Wes is able to engage people in conversation and even though he’s a genius, he’s able to speak in beautiful language that everyone understands,” Hoedel said. “He’s always been a great listener and he’s very interested in what other people have to say.”
For a list of Summer Hangout Series events, visit Matfield Green Works’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.