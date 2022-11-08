Greenwood County leaned to the right in the August primary. It did so again Tuesday, even if the rest of Kansas did not.
Unofficial returns showed Republicans leading all the major races. The closest margin was for Governor, but even there Derek Schmidt led incumbent Gov,. Laura Kelly by a margin of almost two-to-one.
“It seems to be going smoother than the last election,” County Election Clerk Staci Crumrine said during the early afternoon.
She explained that compared with the August primary, “It's just not party-specific. So there's not as many ballots or as many questions.”
There were 1,993 ballots marked in August. That number went up to 2,318 Tuesday, an increase of 16%.
The red wave in Greenwood County probably is no surprise, considering how the August primary went.
More than 78% of the ballots in the primary were cast by registered Republicans, while fewer than 14% were cast by Democrats.
Greenwood County Republicans preferred Mike Brown over Secretary of State Scott Schwab in the primary by a 56% margin. But Schwab topped Democrat Jeanna Repass Tuesday night with more than 78% of the vote.
Greenwood County had four polling sites: Hamilton Community Center, Matt Samuels Community Building, Sauder Community Center and Severy United Methodist Church Hall.
A post-election audit of one race is planned Thursday at 11 a.m. In the Greenwood County Courthouse meeting room. It's not clear yet which contest will be audited.
