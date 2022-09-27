Every year around this time, Chase County has a logjam. But not in high school sports.
“It develops every year,” Cottonwood Falls city spokesperson Bree Larkin said Tuesday.
And it's up to government employees to clear it away. That's why a crew was at the base of the historic River Bridge Tuesday morning – removing a real blockage of logs, silt and other debris on the Cottonwood River, to guard against flooding.
“The supports are closer together than they would be in a current bridge,” Larkin explained. “But because it is a historic bridge, we leave it the way it is.”
The pedestrian bridge with its three spans was built in 1914.
The exact amount of clearing time can vary. Larkin said that depends on how deep the logjam has built.
A consultant warned the Chase County Commission in February about “heavy deterioration” on the bridge, with its concrete footing eroding. It's not clear if the logjams affect that.
The walking part of the bridge remained open Tuesday, while the work underneath was completed.
