North Lyon County schools are making a hard turn toward a new school year.
It was evident Monday, when school supply lists for the coming year were posted on the USD 251 Facebook page. It will be obvious next week during the district's enrollment days.
The supply lists included some apparent last-minute edits. For instance, the items for kindergarten had “wide-ruled notebook” crossed out. Glue sticks were stricken at every grade level.
Enrollment will be open next Monday from 1:00-8:00 p.m. and next Tuesday from 8 a.m.-noon. District office staff said parents should visit the school their children will be attending.
Teachers will report in USD 251 Thursday, August 18. The new school year officially begins Thursday, August 25, including the grand opening of the new North Lyon County Early Learning Center at 558 Broadway in Americus.
