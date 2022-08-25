When it comes to being “equitable” with spending, the Madison-Virgil school district is the best in the Emporia area.
That conclusion comes from a ranking released Tuesday by Wallethub. It computed the average household income of all 284 public school districts in Kansas, along with public school expenditures per pupil.
Madison-Virgil placed 51st in the rankings. It spends $16,609 per student.
The Lebo-Waverly district ranked 79th by Wallethub. Emporia is slightly ahead of Chase County schools, at positions 144 and 147 respectively.
Southern Lyon County ranked 157th in the report, while North Lyon County schools placed near the bottom at 256th.
USD 251 has the highest per-student spending on public schools in the Emporia area, at $17,223. Lebo-Waverly is lowest at $13,173.
The fight over what constitutes sufficient state spending on education has raged in Kansas for years, including several trips to court.
The Kansas Associated of School Boards estimated last October that the state spent about $16,000 per student on public education. That figure combined federal, state and local sources.
“Per pupil spending was more than 10 percent below the national average,” a KASB report said, based on 2019 data. The federal money included coronavirus pandemic aid.
Wallethub did its own ranking of states, in terms of the most equitable school spending. Kansas placed tenth out of 50 states.
The Wallethub study is based on the theory that wealthier school districts receive more funding per student than poorer districts.
In terms of average household income, the Wallethub report showed USD 252 is highest in the Lyon County area at $65,917. Emporia Schools are lowest at $47,290.
