An open seat on the Madison City Council is waiting for Jennifer Boles. She's accepting it, even if she didn't expect it.
“It was unexpected,” Boles said Tuesday night. “I just found out last week.”
Mayor Paul Dean disclosed Tuesday night that Boles received seven of the eight write-in votes for Council in the election two weeks ago. Boles admitted that she was not sure when she'll take office.
Madison voters had two Council seats to fill this year, but only one name was on the ballot. Nicholas Cherry received another term with 33 votes. That left the second seat open for suggestions.
Boles is President of the Madison Public Library Board. She appeared before Council twice during the summer, asking for a change in board bylaws to make it easier to remove absent members.
Boles is also an assistant track coach at the junior high school, and won the women's 25-mile bike race at Unbound Gravel in June.
Dean won a sixth term in this month's election, with 36 of the 37 votes cast. Only 63 people voted in Madison, a town with about 700 residents. The low vote count had the Council talking at its Tuesday night meeting.
“I don't think people know who had filed or when the deadlines were,” Dean said.
The talk also turned to a tie for a write-in seat on the Madison-Virgil School Board. Two men received four votes. It's still not clear if both Tony Fankhauser and Ty Gaines want the position. If both do, a special election will be required.
The Council also discussed repairing a house it sold three years ago. The homeowner on South Third Street said the roof is leaking.
“The house was given to the city,” City Clerk Victoria Stewart said. “We had actually hired somebody to replace the roof before we sold it.”
The Council hopes to work with the current homeowner on repairing the problem. While bids were considered Tuesday night, no action was taken on them.
This week's meeting was held one night later than planned, because a quorum could not be gathered Monday.
Read more about the meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
