The Chase County cross country team had an "amazing" meet Thursday at Council Grove, said Coach Amy Budke.
Cooper Schroer medaled 14th and set a seasonal record. Carson Schroer ran a personal best and shaved 28 seconds from his previous record. Mayson Jones ran a 14:54 two-mile which is 1:28 faster than his previous best.
Grace Newland medaled 18th and set a seasonal best, as did Sierra Johnson and Nora Budke. Lexi Monihen set a personal record by running 17 seconds faster than her best last year. Kinslea Glanville also set a personal record by running 27 seconds faster than her previous best.
Also, mark your calendars: Chase County will host a KSHSAA 2A regional at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve on Oct. 23.
