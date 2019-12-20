Joey LeMay was able to use what he’s learned in his career and offer it up as words of wisdom to the graduates of Flint Hills Technical College.
LeMay, who is the senior engineering manager for Simmons Pet Foods in Emporia, gave the keynote address Friday during FHTC’s winter commencement at the Humanitarian Center in downtown Emporia. About 75 students received degrees, technical certificates and diplomas which signified the completion of their academic endeavors at FHTC.
“Twenty-three years ago, I was sitting right where you guys are,” LeMay, a 1996 FHTC Industrial Engineering and Technology graduate, said. “I was nervous, I was scared and I was wondering if I had made the right choice.”
He said going to work for two great companies — Simmons and, initially, Iowa Beef Processors (now Tyson) — helped him put what he had learned at FHTC into action. It helped him grow and continue to learn, propelling him to where he is now.
LeMay read aloud and explained the “Core Values” of Simmons Pet Foods, relaying them as a guide to being successful for this year’s graduates. Those values are:
• Put people first
• Act with integrity
• Take responsibility
“When things are going good, it’s easy to take responsibility,” LeMay said. “When things are not so good, it isn’t easy. It’s important to take responsibility even when things are not going well.”
• Be curious
• Take action
To those five values, LeMay added a sixth — to set goals.
“Somebody once told me that the difference between a dream and a goal is a date; and I believe that,” he said. “I challenge each of you to make short-term and long-term goals for yourselves.”
Finally, LeMay told the graduates that in life, sometimes we fall short of our goals.
“If you fall short, take responsibility, act with integrity, create a new set of goals and take action,” he said.
FHTC President Dean Hollenbeck said LeMay was a good representation of what is possible for this year’s graduates. In introducing him, Hollenbeck said he was the project manager in charge of the recent $62 million flex plant that was built at Simmons, and he is now part of a $23 million addition.
“Graduates, this is what you’ve got to look forward to — bringing in another $23 million into our community,” Hollenbeck said.
Before degrees, certificates and diplomas were handed out to graduates on the auditorium stage, FHTC Vice President of Instructional Services Steve Loewen took a chance to recognize two special groups among them. The first to stand and receive praise was first-generation college graduates.
Loewen laid out many of the challenges facing first-generation students in today’s world.
“National statistics show that first-generation college students graduate at a lower rate than their peers,” he said. “Yet, here you are. You persisted.”
The next was students who were also serving in the military.
“In spite of those challenges, many military college students are successful, as is the case tonight,” Loewen said.
In both opening and closing the ceremony, Hollenbeck spoke of the pride he and the rest of the staff and faculty at FHTC were feeling for this year’s graduates.
He said each of them knew the challenges they faced and how hard it was for them to reach what they achieved, officially, on Friday night.
“We are very proud of every one of our graduates,” Hollenbeck said.
“We are really happy for each and every one of you. We expect some great things out of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.