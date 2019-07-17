RadioShack has made its way back to Emporia.
The store at 2914 W. U.S Highway 50 Suite C returns for the first time since its last location on Industrial Road closed in 2015.
TJ McCoy owns the Emporia store, along with a store in Osage City that had its grand opening in June. McCoy’s family is familiar with the area as they own Furniture Loft in both of the aforementioned cities.
“RadioShack has restructured,” Emporia Store Manager Josh Blaisdell said. “They’ve been able to offer them the branding again.”
RadioShack has focused on becoming more independently owned and operated. Both the Emporia and Osage City stores were named, “McCoys Electronics,” but were able to change their name to “McCoy’s RadioShack” with the new approach RadioShack is taking with its stores.
“I owned a RadioShack for almost 25 years (and) started in Osage City,” McCoy said. “Up until 2015, everything was going smooth, obviously, they went through some hardships with the restructuring. After that, they approached us about their going-forward plan. They want to focus on dealerships. They’re not going to any company stores.
“Their focus is on dealers, that way they can have a locally-owned partner who can cater to that market and provide better service. When we had the Osage City store, I looked at Emporia and saw a market that I believed needed a RadioShack.”
The new store is adding several new products and services to make it a one-stop destination. It will feature new items such as a variety of televisions, computers, RC Cars, cell phones, electronic accessories and much more.
“We offer phone repair (and) mobile device repair — like tablets,” Blaisdell said. “We also have desktop and laptop repair. We have technicians that are able to install in-home electronics.
“We’re also going to bring a lot of premium brands — Sony, Samsung, Apple, Polk — you’ll be able to come in and get a lot of premium products that aren’t available in Emporia,” McCoy said. “We want to be able to help customers. We want to be able to get them the products they need.”
A Grand Opening event is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday. It will feature many giveaways including a 65-inch 4K television, a security system, a Google package, RC cars and boats and phone accessories, plus more. Customers can sign up through the day and do not need to be present to win. There will also be some sales only available during Saturday’s grand opening celebration.
“We have some great deals,” McCoy said. “You can see all what we have and sign up for some great prizes.”
The Emporia location is located at 2914 West U.S. Highway 50 Suite C and is open seven days per week — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Welcome back and wishing them much success. I was surprised there was not Radio Shack here as they seem to be everywhere else we have lived.
