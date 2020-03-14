Special to The Gazette
“All Hallows’ Shadows,” the third book of the Pete Stone, Private Investigator series, is the newest book by Kansas publisher, Meadowlark Books.
The book retails for $16.98 and is now available for order. The publisher and author will host a cocktail party and book release celebration at 5:15 p.m., March 31, at Twin Rivers Winery, 627 Commercial St.
Author Michael D. Graves created the character of Pete Stone as a memorial to his grandfather. The first book, “To Leave a Shadow,” published in 2015, took Graves by surprise when it was recognized as a 2016 Kansas Notable Book. Book 2, “Shadow of Death,” was released in 2017. The third book, released this month, comes just in time for a debut at the Iola Reads celebration, where “To Leave a Shadow” was chosen by the organizers in Iola to be the community read book.
In the writing of the novels, Graves enjoys placing clues and mementos from his own story. His father is the model for Rusty, for instance, the paperboy who makes an appearance in all three novels, and the green bike that Rusty rides is a tip of the hat to Mike’s first published book, “Green Bike,” a group novel with Kevin Rabas and Tracy Million Simmons.
Set in a historically-accurate 1930s Wichita, like the previous two books, “All Hallows’ Shadows,” brings Pete Stone to Emporia for a scene, where he has a chat with an Emporia notable. In book 3, Stone has been hired by a university professor to prove that the suspect in a recent murder investigation is innocent. While Stone begins to suspect the professor and his motives, additional murders bring to the surface clues that suggest the killer isn’t finished.
Meadowlark books are available to order through any traditional bookstore and online book outlets. Books can also be purchased directly from the authors and from Meadowlark’s web-store at www.meadowlark-books.square.site
