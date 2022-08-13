A long-time Emporia resident made a big impact to her community Friday morning.
A long-time Emporia resident made a big impact to her community Friday morning.
Mar Jean Anderson, 80, gave blood for the 80th time during the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church.
Anderson said she has been donating blood for about 50 years.
“Knowing that you’re helping someone,” said Anderson of the importance of donating blood. “This is something you are giving of yourself and it’s important to give blood because it might extend someone’s life so that a family might be together or they can live longer, to be a blessing to their community through the gift I have given.”
Anderson has a long history of volunteering in Emporia. She volunteers at the Emporia Public Library, the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia, Newman Regional Health and Sertoma of Emporia.
She has also raised $45,000 for the Polar Plunge over the last 10 years.
“Bringing joy to other people,” Anderson said when asked what her favorite part of volunteering was. “Bringing knowledge to other people. Bringing health to other people.”
Anderson said that she doesn’t tend to get nervous giving blood and it doesn’t bother her because she has “good veins.”
The trickle effect of her donation is what’s important.
“The important thing is that I’m helping somebody else,” Anderson said. “In helping one other person I might be helping their family, their grandchildren, their posterity because they lived longer and a better life.”
To learn more about donating blood, or to make your own life-saving appointment, visit www.redcross.org.
You can also call 800-733-2767 or find the Red Cross app on your smart phone.
