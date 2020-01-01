Visitors to Tuesday night’s New Year’s Eve festivities at the Granada Theatre brought the atmosphere in the building back to its early days for the Roaring 20s Gala.
Throughout the evening, guests both young and old appeared in their finest clothing from the era, filling the auditorium and main hallways with a collection of flapper dresses, pin-striped suits, mock fur coats and plenty of classy headwear. Those that chose to dress more casually could join in on the fun, too, by stopping at various tables filled with party favors, including beads, 2020 glasses and noisemakers for all their celebration needs.
Theatre Director Rebeca Herrera said hosting the gala made plenty of sense when considering the Granada’s rich history.
“The Granada Theatre was actually finished in 1929, and was designed before that by the Boller Brothers, who were popular architects of the time,” Herrera said. “It’s awesome to see people coming all dressed up in their costumes, because it really fits with the theme and the mood of the celebration. I don’t think you could really have a better place to host something like this.”
Along with classic fashion and creative characters, the night also provided the chance to showcase local talent and businesses. Emporia-based bands Weda Skirts and The DeWayn Brothers joined forces with Lawrence’s Unfit Wives to give each visitor a taste of the wide range of styles found in Americana music. The musical backdrop was complemented by drinks and hors d'oeuvres from Radius Brewery, creating a casual and relaxed social setting for visitors to meet new friends or watch the ball drop with loved ones.
“We really wanted to host something like this so people didn’t have to travel on their New Year’s Eve,” Herrera said. “They shouldn’t have to travel to Wichita or Kansas City to be able to celebrate in a fun and unique way. There’s also plenty of great musical talent that we have right here in town that we thought people should hear, so this really acts as time to share other great things about Emporia, not just the Granada.”
In looking forward to the remainder of 2020, Herrera — who was recently named to her position full-time after serving months in an interim role — said she hopes to bring a range of additional community celebrations and performers to the Granada Theatre, helping to further the location as one of Emporia’s best stops for family entertainment.
“We hope to build on this momentum throughout the year,” Herrera said. “We want to do a concert once a month. We want to do movies once a month. We want to do things like karaoke and Bingo nights, and we, of course, want to keep renting out the facility for weddings, luncheons, meetings or private parties. We want to be there as a place to provide those things that the community wants and needs, so I’m keeping open to anything and everything.”
Those wanting to keep in the know about upcoming events are encouraged to visit the Granada Theatre’s website at www.emporiagranada.com or visit the organization’s Facebook page for the latest updates on upcoming attractions.
