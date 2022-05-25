People in Emporia, Cottonwood Falls and Strong City now can receive a free coronavirus home test through the state.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced a partnership Wednesday with the Rockefeller Foundation and Project Access to COVID Tests. It will provide free testing “directly to Kansans in vulnerable communities.”
Eligibility is based on home zip code. A check by The Gazette Wednesday found residents of the main zip code in Emporia can receive the tests, as can the main cities of Chase County.
Admire, Allen, Lebo and Reading do not qualify for the state tests. But this new offer is in addition to the 12 free COVID-19 tests available to all households from the federal government.
The KDHE's latest COVID-19 dashboard update Wednesday showed Lyon County back in the orange “high” zone for the virus. Only 16 counties in Kansas have more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
Chase and Greenwood Counties are “moderate” or blue on the map, with between 10-49 cases per 100,000 people.
Lyon County had 55 new cases in the week ending last Friday, while Chase and Greenwood Counties each had one. But since Monday, Chase has reported two cases and Greenwood three.
Zip code checks and enrollment for the state tests can be conducted online at AccessCovidTests.org. The federal website for free tests is CovidTests.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.