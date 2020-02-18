With the recent media coverage surrounding the topic, it’s becoming more and more difficult to find those who have never heard of the fairly-recent trend of e-cigarettes and vaping. However, despite its growing popularity, many causal vapers — as well as the majority of more frequent users — are still being fed misinformation in regards to the hobby’s safety and long-term effects.
Monday, members of Emporia State University’s nursing program did their best to help sort between all the facts and fiction, overseeing a presentation on the topic for the Spartan student body at the EHS Auditorium as part of their “community change” project.
“Many people don’t realize that big tobacco is so involved in this,” said ESU Associate Professor of Nursing Kari Hess. “They want to raise the next generation of individuals that are addicted to their products. I told my students that if even one adolescent in the audience was impacted by our presentation today, then our change project has been a success.
Discussion started as senior Hailey Kisner, a Hornet nursing student and Resist Program student intern at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, addressed some common misconceptions about vaping. Kisner’s goal, she said, was to help highschoolers realize that many of the perceived “positives” or “benefits” of e-cigarettes in comparison with their classic counterparts weren’t actually as pronounced or scientifically-sound as manufacturers of such products would have them believe.
Kisner also highlighted how companies have begun increasing the amount of habit-forming, mood altering and addictive chemicals, like nicotine, in their products in order to ensure return customers. In fact, popular e-cigarette and pod manufactures like Juul, she said, can have as much as 20 cigarettes-worth of nicotine in products marketed for single or daily use.
“One of the other most common arguments I hear about it is people saying, ‘Well, it’s just water vapor,’” Kisner said. “Well actually, that’s not the case at all. It’s an aerosol. The smoke or vapor produced from these products isn’t harmless because it contains thousands of chemicals .. A lot of people don’t know this, but when your e-cigarette is heating up the liquid inside of it, the metal around that liquid is actually absorbing a bit into what you’re inhaling. Those metals are going straight down your throat, and it’s something that people have actually died from. It’s rare, but it can happen … Your generation is being used as a sort of test generation for e-cigarettes and vaping, because right now, the effects of long-term vaping are something the medical community is unsure on.”
In closing, the group performed a mixed-media play — utilizing popular messaging apps such as Snapchat and WhatsApp — which captured the fictional story of an EHS cheerleader who became slowly addicted to vaping over the course of her high school career. The climax of the skit involved live actors which demonstrated emergency breathing procedures in a mock last ditch effort to save the cheerleader after she collapsed due to a breathing problem at practice.
“As nurses, a big part of our role is going out into the community and promoting health into people’s lives, whatever that may mean,” said Daylynn Doyle, a senior nursing student, after the play. “We found that vaping is becoming an unfortunately big thing in high schools, so we figured this was a good way to reach out and make an impact … Our ultimate goal with this was to get any of the students that have already started vaping to stop, and to make sure the students that have never tried it before would never have a reason to … I hope these students remember their worth, and remember that they only have one body. Putting large amounts of dangerous or unknown chemicals inside of it is no way to treat it.”
