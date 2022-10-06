battle

Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch gets his blood drawn during the Battle of the Badges blood drive in August 2021.

 Megan Sando/Gazette

The American Red Cross has a constant need for blood. And the blood supply is under stress right now in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“While we don’t typically service hospitals in Florida, we are sending hundreds of type O blood products to ensure blood remains available for patients,” a Red Cross statement said this week.

