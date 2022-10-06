The American Red Cross has a constant need for blood. And the blood supply is under stress right now in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
“While we don’t typically service hospitals in Florida, we are sending hundreds of type O blood products to ensure blood remains available for patients,” a Red Cross statement said this week.
The Red Cross has several blood drives scheduled in the Emporia area through the end of this month to help meet medical needs. The next one will be Monday at the Waverly High School Gym Commons from 11:30-5:30.
Other upcoming local drives include:
- October 17-18 - Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus: 1-6 p.m. Monday, 8:00-2:00 Tuesday
- Wednesday, October 19 – Northern Heights High School gym, 9:00-3:00
- Thursday, October 20 – Emporia First Church of the Nazarene gym, 12-6 p.m.
- Thursday, October 27 – Emporia High School gym, 7:30-2:00
- Friday, October 28 – St. Francis Xavier Church in Burlington, 11:00-5:00
Presenting donors will receive a $5 e-gift card to a variety of merchants.
Appointments to donate blood are encouraged. To make an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
