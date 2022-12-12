Rainfall projection - 12.12.22

This map shows projected rainfall totals through Tuesday. Madison received more than a half-inch over the past few days.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Wichita

Enjoy the dry break while you have it. More rain is coming to the Emporia area by Tuesday morning, after a rather wet weekend.

Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.27 inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday. Madison had more, totaling 0.54 inches since last Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.