Enjoy the dry break while you have it. More rain is coming to the Emporia area by Tuesday morning, after a rather wet weekend.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.27 inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday. Madison had more, totaling 0.54 inches since last Wednesday.
Cottonwood Falls had 0.19 inches, while a recording station three miles northwest of Emporia had 0.18 inches.
Freezing fog occurred before dawn Sunday, but no serious crashes were reported from slick roads.
The next rain cycle will start with drizzle Monday afternoon, becoming full-fledged rain in the evening. Thunderstorms are possible after midnight and into Tuesday morning.
Severe weather with hail and strong winds is possible Monday night west of El Dorado and Newton, but that is not expected to be an issue in the Flint Hills.
The National Weather Service in Wichita estimates Emporia could receive a half-inch to one inch by Tuesday morning.
Sunshine should return for the rest of the week, but December chill will arrive. Highs might not top 40 degrees through next Sunday, with overnight lows dropping as low as 15 during the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.