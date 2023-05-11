STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has announced the reopening of its Visitor Center after several months of upgrades to the building’s roof, breezeway, and parking areas.
The announcement was made Thursday.
According to a written release, some of the updates include an elevation of the center roofline "for more visible prairie upon entry off the highway, making it more visually appealing."
The visitor center rejoins the historic house, barn, and Lower Fox Creek schoolhouse as the buildings that can be explored at the park, along with over 40 miles of hiking trails extending throughout the park.
Visitor Center summer operating hours remain 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., seven days a week. The park’s trails, restroom facilities, parking lots, and all other outdoor areas remain open 24 hours a day.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 — the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway — and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy.
For additional information on Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, please visit www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, call the preserve at (620) 273-8494, or visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas.
How wonderful- this is a great place for families to learn together about the area that we call home. And if you're not local it's a great way to learn about the area those that are blessed call home!
