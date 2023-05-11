STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has announced the reopening of its Visitor Center after several months of upgrades to the building’s roof, breezeway, and parking areas.

The announcement was made Thursday.

DanoThemano

How wonderful- this is a great place for families to learn together about the area that we call home. And if you're not local it's a great way to learn about the area those that are blessed call home!

