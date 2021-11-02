Polls have closed in the 2021 local election. Here are the latest results obtained by The Gazette:
Unofficial final numbers are in for Lyon County. Unofficial results for Chase County are in, without write-in votes being tallied.
LYON COUNTY
Incumbents Danny Giefer and Susan Brinkman led the Emporia City Commission race, and will be joined by James Sauder.
Jami Reever, Lillian Lingenfelter and Jen Thomas led the race for three seats on the USD 253 Board of Education. The only incumbent on the ballot, Michael Crouch, fell short by finishing fourth.
City of Emporia -
3 open Commission positions
Susan Brinkman — 1,588
William Garner — 519
Danny Giefer — 2,005
Jermy Hinkle — 1,130
Travis Hitt — 1,156
James A. Sauder — 1,435
Write-in — 57
USD 253 - 3 positions, all At Large
Michael Crouch — 1,669
Christina Faulkner — 1,543
Lillian Lingenfelter — 1,770
Paul Meinke — 968
Jami Reever — 1,972
Jennifer Thomas — 1,763
Write-in — 51
1% sales tax question
Yes — 3,438
No — 1,650
City of Admire - 3 Council positions
No candidates filed
Write-in - 43
City of Allen - 3 Council positions
Harold Buckbee
Kathy Jackson
Jessie Niedfeldt
Robert Mason
City of Americus - Mayor and 2 Council positions
Mayor
Dustin Wright
Jesse McKee
Council - 2 open positions
Britney Hinrichs
Victoria Dean
Lea Hamlin
City of Bushong - Mayor and 2 Council positions
Mayor
Gary Wayne Smith
Council - 2 open positions
Dianne Rachelle Smith
Christina Atchison
City of Hartford - 2 Council positions (2, 4)
Position 2
Nicolas D. Bess - 69
Write-in - 4
Position 4
Ashley Meyer
Jennifer St. Bonnet
City of Neosho Rapids - Mayor and 5 Council positions
Mayor
Dallas Shepherd
Council - 5 open positions
Karla J. Mendoza
Brian Shank
Tess Shepherd
Matt Martin
Larry Masenthin
Cody Barrett
City of Olpe - 3 Council positions
Rick Jones
Leslie Farr
John (Jack) Hayes
Robert E. Sieberns
Michelle Dedmon
City of Reading - Mayor and 2 Council positions
Mayor
No Candidate filed
Council - 2 open positions
Mary Ann Newton - 43
Billy D. Paige - 37
Write-in - 4
USD 251 District 1, Position 4
Tammie Reed
Perry Petersen
USD 251 District 2, Position 5
Lynn Allen McAllister
Josh Hamlin
USD 251 District 3, Position 6
Russ Heins
Thomas H. Cushing
USD 252, Position 2
Ryan Gashe
Lucas Markowitz
USD 252, Position 3
Melissa Carson
USD 252, Position 6
Timothy Bailey — 575
Write-in — 14
CHASE COUNTY
USD #284 Board of Education District #1 , Position 2
Michael Spinden, Cottonwood Falls — 120
USD#284 Board of Education District #2, Position 2
Loni Heinen, Strong City — 127
USD#284 Board of Education District #3, Position 2
Abbey Vogel, Matfield Green — 117
USD#397 Board of Education Position #5- 1 member
Eric Carlson, Lincolnville — 0
USD#398 Board of Education Position #4,5,6- 3 members
Mollie Partridge, Peabody — 0
Hannah B. Bourbon, Burns — 0
Tiana Gaines, Peabody — 0
USD#408 Board of Education Position #4- 1 Member
Steven Janzen, Marion — 0
Katherine A. Young, Marion — 0
USD#408 Board of Education Position #5- 1 Member
Clara Sprowis, Marion — 0
Jan Helmer, Marion — 0
USD#408 Board of Education Position #6
Doug Regnier, Marion
City of Cedar Point -Mayor and 3 Council, 2-year term
Mayor- Write In
Council- Write In
Write In
Write In
City of Cottonwood Falls- Mayor and 2 Council, 4-year term
Mayor
William C. Sisson — 102
Council
Chris Carathers — 102
Bill Kewley — 86
City of Matfield Green-Mayor and 5 Council, 2-year term
Mayor
Donnie R. Swift — 17
Council
Katherine S. Dean — 16
Tia Regier — 16
Theresa M Van Ackeren — 13
Write In
Write In
City of Strong City- 1 Mayor, 2-year term & 3 Council, 4-year term
Mayor
Lydia Simmons — 76
Jenny Wagers — 17
Council
Don Britain — 54
David Todd Heinen — 52
Marie Johnson — 34
Tyson Johnson — 25
Lisa J. Vega — 69
Flint Hills Extension District #13 2 At Large positions
Kyle Hannigan, Elmdale — 400
Write in
Drainage District No.2- 2 At Large positions Write In
Write In
Special Question
Shall sale of alcoholic liquor by the individual drink in Chase County be allowed in public places without a requirement that any portion of their gross receipts be from sales of food?
Yes — 305
No — 109
GREENWOOD COUNTY
CITY OF CLIMAX Mayor
No candidates filed
Council Members- 5 Positions
No candidates filed
CITY OF EUREKA Council Members- 3 positions
Precinct Ward 1
Richard Drake
Precinct Ward 2
Heather M. Lewis
Precinct Ward 3
No Candidates Filed
CITY OF FALL RIVER MAYOR
James S. Cude
Council Members-Position 2
No candidates filed
Council Members -Position 4
Bryant Thomas
CITY OF HAMILTON MAYOR
Scott Ledford
COUNCIL MEMBERS-3 Positions
Joe Beeman
Donald Derryberry
CITY OF MADISON MAYOR
Paul Dean
COUNCIL MEMBERS-2 Positions
Nicholas Cherry
CITY OF SEVERY COUNCIL MEMBERS- 3 Positions
Lyle Riggs
Donna Wiss
CITY OF VIRGIL MAYOR
No Candidates Filed
COUNCIL MEMBERS- 3 Positions
Kitty Mae Jardot
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 245 DISTRICT 2
Craig Allen Nickel
Crystal Decker
UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT 386 MADISON
MADISON TOWNSHIP- Position 4
No candidate Filed
MADISON TOWNSHIP-Position 5
Jennifer L. Watts
MADISON TOWNSHIP- Position 6
Dallas Luthi
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 389 EUREKA
POSITION 4
Michael L. Pitko
POSITION 5
No candidates filed
POSITION 6
Brian Mongeau
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 390 HAMILTON
JANESVILLE TOWNSHIP MEMBER - 3 Positions
Michael G. Mallek
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #484
POSITION #4
Miranda Dinkel
POSITION #5
Jill R. Gillett
POSITION #6
Lacey Spohn
Tim Appelhans
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #492
DISTRICT 1 POSITION 4
Nicolas Carr
DISTRICT 2 POSITION 5
Joshua M. McNary
UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT 282
DISTRICT 1 POSITION 4
No Candidates Filed
AT LARGE POSITION 7
No Candidates Filed
USD 282 BALLOT QUESTION:
Shall the following be adopted? Shall Unified School District No. 282, Elk County, Kansas (West Elk), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $10,585,000 to pay the costs to (a) construct, equip, and furnish an addition to the existing West Elk Schools, including classrooms, with some classrooms constructed to serve as safe rooms, a multi-purpose room, and restrooms, (b) make all other necessary improvements appurtenant thereto, and (c) pay bond costs of issuance and interest on such general obligation bonds during construction of the project; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), K.S.A. 72-5457, and K.S.A. 72-5458 et seq.?
YES
NO
