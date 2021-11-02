Polls have closed in the 2021 local election. Here are the latest results obtained by The Gazette:

Unofficial final numbers are in for Lyon County. Unofficial results for Chase County are in, without write-in votes being tallied. 

LYON COUNTY

Incumbents Danny Giefer and Susan Brinkman led the Emporia City Commission race, and will be joined by James Sauder.

Jami Reever, Lillian Lingenfelter and Jen Thomas led the race for three seats on the USD 253 Board of Education. The only incumbent on the ballot, Michael Crouch, fell short by finishing fourth. 

City of Emporia -

3 open Commission positions

Susan Brinkman — 1,588

William Garner — 519

Danny Giefer — 2,005

Jermy Hinkle — 1,130

Travis Hitt — 1,156

James A. Sauder — 1,435

Write-in — 57

USD 253 - 3 positions, all At Large

Michael Crouch — 1,669

Christina Faulkner — 1,543

Lillian Lingenfelter — 1,770

Paul Meinke — 968

Jami Reever — 1,972

Jennifer Thomas — 1,763

Write-in — 51

1% sales tax question

Yes — 3,438

No — 1,650

City of Admire - 3 Council positions

No candidates filed

Write-in - 43

City of Allen - 3 Council positions

Harold Buckbee

Kathy Jackson

Jessie Niedfeldt

Robert Mason

City of Americus - Mayor and 2 Council positions

Mayor

Dustin Wright

Jesse McKee

Council - 2 open positions

Britney Hinrichs

Victoria Dean

Lea Hamlin

City of Bushong - Mayor and 2 Council positions

Mayor

Gary Wayne Smith

Council - 2 open positions

Dianne Rachelle Smith

Christina Atchison

City of Hartford - 2 Council positions (2, 4)

Position 2

Nicolas D. Bess - 69

Write-in - 4

Position 4

Ashley Meyer

Jennifer St. Bonnet

City of Neosho Rapids - Mayor and 5 Council positions

Mayor

Dallas Shepherd

Council - 5 open positions

Karla J. Mendoza

Brian Shank

Tess Shepherd

Matt Martin

Larry Masenthin

Cody Barrett

City of Olpe - 3 Council positions

Rick Jones

Leslie Farr

John (Jack) Hayes

Robert E. Sieberns

Michelle Dedmon

City of Reading - Mayor and 2 Council positions

Mayor

No Candidate filed

Council - 2 open positions

Mary Ann Newton - 43

Billy D. Paige - 37

Write-in - 4

USD 251 District 1, Position 4

Tammie Reed

Perry Petersen

USD 251 District 2, Position 5

Lynn Allen McAllister

Josh Hamlin

USD 251 District 3, Position 6

Russ Heins

Thomas H. Cushing

USD 252, Position 2

Ryan Gashe

Lucas Markowitz

USD 252, Position 3

Melissa Carson

USD 252, Position 6

Timothy Bailey — 575

Write-in — 14

CHASE COUNTY

USD #284 Board of Education District #1 , Position 2

Michael Spinden, Cottonwood Falls — 120

USD#284 Board of Education District #2, Position 2

Loni Heinen, Strong City — 127

USD#284 Board of Education District #3, Position 2

Abbey Vogel, Matfield Green — 117

USD#397 Board of Education Position #5- 1 member

Eric Carlson, Lincolnville — 0

USD#398 Board of Education Position #4,5,6- 3 members

Mollie Partridge, Peabody — 0

Hannah B. Bourbon, Burns — 0

Tiana Gaines, Peabody — 0

USD#408 Board of Education Position #4- 1 Member

Steven Janzen, Marion — 0

Katherine A. Young, Marion — 0

USD#408 Board of Education Position #5- 1 Member

Clara Sprowis, Marion — 0

Jan Helmer, Marion — 0

USD#408 Board of Education Position #6

Doug Regnier, Marion

City of Cedar Point -Mayor and 3 Council, 2-year term

Mayor- Write In

Council- Write In

Write In

Write In

City of Cottonwood Falls- Mayor and 2 Council, 4-year term

Mayor

William C. Sisson — 102

Council

Chris Carathers — 102

Bill Kewley — 86

City of Matfield Green-Mayor and 5 Council, 2-year term

Mayor

Donnie R. Swift — 17

Council

Katherine S. Dean — 16

Tia Regier — 16

Theresa M Van Ackeren — 13

Write In

Write In

City of Strong City- 1 Mayor, 2-year term & 3 Council, 4-year term

Mayor

Lydia Simmons — 76

Jenny Wagers — 17

Council

Don Britain — 54

David Todd Heinen — 52

Marie Johnson — 34

Tyson Johnson — 25

Lisa J. Vega — 69

Flint Hills Extension District #13 2 At Large positions

Kyle Hannigan, Elmdale — 400

Write in

Drainage District No.2- 2 At Large positions Write In

Write In

Special Question

Shall sale of alcoholic liquor by the individual drink in Chase County be allowed in public places without a requirement that any portion of their gross receipts be from sales of food?

Yes — 305

No — 109

GREENWOOD COUNTY

CITY OF CLIMAX Mayor

No candidates filed

Council Members- 5 Positions

No candidates filed

CITY OF EUREKA Council Members- 3 positions

Precinct Ward 1

Richard Drake

Precinct Ward 2

Heather M. Lewis

Precinct Ward 3

No Candidates Filed

CITY OF FALL RIVER MAYOR

James S. Cude

Council Members-Position 2

No candidates filed

Council Members -Position 4

Bryant Thomas

CITY OF HAMILTON MAYOR

Scott Ledford

COUNCIL MEMBERS-3 Positions

Joe Beeman

Donald Derryberry

CITY OF MADISON MAYOR

Paul Dean

COUNCIL MEMBERS-2 Positions

Nicholas Cherry

CITY OF SEVERY COUNCIL MEMBERS- 3 Positions

Lyle Riggs

Donna Wiss

CITY OF VIRGIL MAYOR

No Candidates Filed

COUNCIL MEMBERS- 3 Positions

Kitty Mae Jardot

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 245 DISTRICT 2

Craig Allen Nickel

Crystal Decker

UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT 386 MADISON

MADISON TOWNSHIP- Position 4

No candidate Filed

MADISON TOWNSHIP-Position 5

Jennifer L. Watts

MADISON TOWNSHIP- Position 6

Dallas Luthi

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 389 EUREKA

POSITION 4

Michael L. Pitko

POSITION 5

No candidates filed

POSITION 6

Brian Mongeau

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 390 HAMILTON

JANESVILLE TOWNSHIP MEMBER - 3 Positions

Michael G. Mallek

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #484

POSITION #4

Miranda Dinkel

POSITION #5

Jill R. Gillett

POSITION #6

Lacey Spohn

Tim Appelhans

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #492

DISTRICT 1 POSITION 4

Nicolas Carr

DISTRICT 2 POSITION 5

Joshua M. McNary

UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT 282

DISTRICT 1 POSITION 4

No Candidates Filed

AT LARGE POSITION 7

No Candidates Filed

USD 282 BALLOT QUESTION:

Shall the following be adopted? Shall Unified School District No. 282, Elk County, Kansas (West Elk), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $10,585,000 to pay the costs to (a) construct, equip, and furnish an addition to the existing West Elk Schools, including classrooms, with some classrooms constructed to serve as safe rooms, a multi-purpose room, and restrooms, (b) make all other necessary improvements appurtenant thereto, and (c) pay bond costs of issuance and interest on such general obligation bonds during construction of the project; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), K.S.A. 72-5457, and K.S.A. 72-5458 et seq.?

YES

NO

